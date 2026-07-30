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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

More evidence that AI technology isn't neutral. If there's bias in the data it's fed or in how it's designed, it'll mirror that bias. What egregious for Meta dealing with Newsmax is that it’s making no pretense at neutrality. It's deliberately putting its thumb on the scale, and its AI output should be judged summarily by users as unreliable, assuming they even know about this relationship.

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mark's avatar
mark
4h

Early in the development of computer programming programmers coined the phrase "garbage in garbage out" to describe the fact that if you input flawed, biased or poor quality information, the output will be equally flawed, biased or poor quality information. Feeding people garbage is just part of meta Enshittification.

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