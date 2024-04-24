Some publications treat the 2024 election like a horserace — it’s all about who is up and who is down. Popular Information follows the money. Here are a few highlights from our reporting over the last month:
These 50 companies have donated over $23 million to election deniers since January 6, 2021
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the comment thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
In every election cycle, health insurance is a greased football. I would like to see elected politicians, who currently enjoy free health insurance on the taxpayers' backs, have to pay for health insurance on a need basis, just as most of us do. Why does this fail to get traction every election cycle? What's the obstacle? Let's save some taxpayer dollars and force politicians to live our reality.
Your reporting is amazing and so well-researched, Judd. Thanks! I don't know if you'd be willing, but I'd love to see you take on some rural-focused issues, whether related to the impacts of corporate concentration on small farmers, the Biden Admin's slowness to act on reforming the Packers and Stockyards Act (which governs the terms Tyson and big ag companies dictate to contract farmers), the "rural gentrification" phenomenon that is hitting a number of rural states and regions, the closure of community banks and the harm that has done to local rural and small town economies, etc. I am a farmer in rural Appalachia and run and organization called the Rural Urban Bridge Initiative. Thanks again for your top quality journalism!