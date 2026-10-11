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M3333's avatar
M3333
16h

Oh boy, another kook as Press Secretary! The pedophiles are mostly RepubliCON scum and the ring leader besides Epstein was Donald J. Trump!!!

RELEASE THE FULL EPSTEIN FILES!!!

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William Greenberg's avatar
William Greenberg
16h

Isn't it curious that they see pedophilia everywhere except in Donald Trump, star of the Epstein Files (but for Epstein himself)?

A case study in psychological projection.

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