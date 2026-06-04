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Jim (Bombguy24)'s avatar
Jim (Bombguy24)
6h

The more I read about this subject, the more I believe the real purpose of this whole endeavor is to give Trump his Tax Immunity "Get out of Jail Free Card." The bright shiny object waived around ($1776B) is nothing more than a distraction from the real prize - the Tax Addendum. We knew it the moment it was filed - quietly, almost as an afterthought - following the Agreement notification. We also know by now, or at least should, that Trump's concern about awarding sycophants' money is not part of his character. He could care less if the "slush fund" is thwarted. He doesn't benefit from it. He (and his family) benefits from the Tax Immunity Addendum, perhaps indefinitely, and that is the real goal. It really concerns me that the media gives just passing attention to it.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

IDK, for me, the idea that the DOJ would abide by a judge's order to halt the fund is an immediate red flag. When not appealing decisions like these, they usually just violate them anyway. Very "sus," as the kids say.

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