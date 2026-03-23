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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
15h

This is the clearest explanation of yet another gift to the wealth class that I have read. This is by far the most informative use of this platform.

Thank you Judd.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
15h

Of course this company has a stupidly inaccurate name like HealthEquity. There's nothing equitable about its proposed reforms.

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