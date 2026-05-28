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Peter's avatar
Peter
23m

Private equity again? It has driven companies out of business to line greedy pockets. It has ruined nursing homes and hospitals to line greedy pockets. Now it make affordable housing unaffordable to line greedy pockets. Seems to me the problem is obvious and one that brave politicians could solve if they were so motivated.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
25m

Reminder that the right to housing is recognized as a universal human right, regardless of what these parasitic private equity landlords using AI to collude against investors would suggest.

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