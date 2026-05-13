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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1h

If I produce this slop, could I be considered a journalist? My mom would be so proud. </sarcasm>

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Jerry Bier's avatar
Jerry Bier
1h

They have essentially turned gambling into the newest (so far, unfettered) growth industry. Gambling. I believe that this will be a problem for sports and politics when the corruption that gambling always produces will make trust in everything suspect.

Time will tell.

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