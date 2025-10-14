Popular Information

Sgens
18h

What are the legalities of this report today? Is there no oversight of these deals? Doesn’t Congress have some responsibilities? As a country we seem to say, “that’s Trump”. That’s what he does and there is nothing we can or will do about it. I’m tired of watching these things happen blatantly and having no recourse. “Oh, that’s Trump, that’s just what he does.” Is there no way to stand up against these actions? Or is this just how government operates?

6 replies
A Sarcastic Prophet
18h

A Poem for the Moment

Back in the day, foreign thought used to be

My friend’s enemy is my enemy. But there’s

So much more money, let’s update our brand-

You give me gold airplanes, I’ll give you our land.

2 replies
