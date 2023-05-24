Yesterday, Popular Information was featured in the Washington Post as one of a handful of "news outlets reimagining political journalism in smart ways." Popular Information, columnist Perry Bacon Jr. writes, is "addressing some of political journalism’s long-standing shortcomings," including "insufficient coverage of state and local government and of people who aren’t White and upper-income" and "an over-prioritization of elections over policy."
Here's an excerpt:
Neither the grocer Kroger nor the restaurant chain Olive Garden was offering all of its employees paid sick leave during the early stages of the covid-19 pandemic. Many companies have broken their promises not to donate to Republican members of Congress who refused to certify the 2020 election results. Cameron Sexton, the GOP speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, purchased a house in Nashville through a trust, perhaps trying to obscure that he and his family may functionally live in Music City, not Sexton’s home district about two hours away.Those are all stories that were extensively covered by other media outlets but were first broken by Popular Information… Legum’s background has helped him carve out a unique role. He focuses on finding scandals, unlike most political writers. But he publishes regularly, unlike the investigative reporters at most large news organizations, who might only write a few times a year.
Your regularly scheduled newsletter will return tomorrow.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to respond to as many people as I can.
Well-earned recognition, Judd. Bravo! Thank you for all the digging you do.
Yes ! Saw the article. Bravo ! This is a lesson for the future of journalism. Smart , crisp , and well researched and documented reporting needs to be paid for. For free you get crap. For handing over your personal information, you get crap and you pay for it another way. In a larger way that fact applies to our comfortable modern lives-----$5 tee shirts and lots of low paid “essential” (a label of convenience) workers to provide services. Basically we need less stuff and we need quality stuff and we need to be willing to pay a fair price.
I love and support your work. I’m stunned after the performative arrests of POC for voting while felons in FL while these self confessed Villages voters bought their way out https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2023/01/30/4th-resident-of-the-villages-admits-to-voting-twice-in-the-2020-election/
Also the decades long littoral ships fiasco whose ships came in way over budget, never worked and are now being retired at huge costs to taxpayers. No one seems to think this is a scandal.
Keep taking that muck and exposing these policy makers and corporations! Please continue to circle back to provide follow up on critical stories. I think this is the major contribution your reporting makes, and is sorely missing from the contemporaneous scribing of most new organizations. Thank you for what you do
I'm really grateful for all of your work.
Here is the charter of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice: "The Civil Rights Division works to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all persons in the United States, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society. The Division enforces federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity), disability, religion, familial status, national origin, and citizenship status." However, the Civil Rights Division actually seems incapable of protecting our civil rights! Freedom of speech, freedom of press and voting rights are under attack in many states. Minorities and the most vulnerable of our citizens are threatened daily and in certain instances, violently. I know the previous administration gutted the DOJ. I realize there are still ultra conservative, if not outright Christian Nationalists in the DOJ. However, it has been 845 days since Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021. At his home in Delaware he had four years to witness all the damage the previous administration did in every section of our federal government. Biden did not have an action plan for diving right in and rectifying the damage of the previous administration. Now here we are with deep concerns about the future of our Democracy. That is my biggest concern.
Fantastic, in-depth work. I would be intrigued to know why there is no legislation in the U.S. against corporations buying single family homes in the U.S., where is legislation to stop foreigners from buying real estate, and more information on those lobbying against Medicare for All when statistically it would actually save the government money and bring relief to citizens. I am a firm believer that another upside to Medicare for All would be the unlocking of the growth of entrepreneurs because corporations are definitely holding back the creativity and innovate minds of their employees.
Congratulations! You are remaking the investigative journalism model. I'm happy to be a subscriber.
You're doing very important work!
Heather Cox Richardson today suggested that the "Debt Ceiling" stand off was really about the Republicans wanting to keep the Trump era tax-light for the very rich. I have to agree. This country is presently not living up to its potential. With more equal taxation present issues could be easily financed from child care, to health care, to better education, to infrastructure, to ...........
Congratulations on well deserved recognition! I’ve paid for as long as I can remember. I encourage others to do the same. The article on underreported deaths of indigenous women was especially welcome.
Thank you for your tremendous reporting on so many stories. My question: what have you found to be the best activist/advocacy tools that consumers can do to keep these corporations accountable? It seems once the media attention drops off - they go back to their old ways. Thank you again.
Dear Popular Information,
I hope you will report about the misleading journalism around nuclear energy. It is being named a "green, carbon-free energy". This expensive energy, which is now set to get a lot more funding, is neither. Around here, DTE counts their carbon footprint only by counting what actually goes on inside the reactor. Completely ignored is the uranium mining mess left culturally and environmentally, the amount of fossil fuel it takes to transport and build reactors. The SMR smaller ones now being planned are no different in the threats to all of us. There is NOWHERE to safely put the waste. If you want more information, the group I work with, Citizens Resistance at Fermi Two (CRAFT) and our wide network has lots more information. shutdownfermi.org
Thank you for your work.
Kathleen
What's happening with Toyota? Are they still supporting the destruction of our democracy?
Congratulations on the superb work. I would be interested in a deeper story on the state of Iowa defanging its auditor so there is no oversight for its massive privatization of the school system. It's set up to be a complete grift ripping off the taxpayers and serves as a model for the rest of the country as the way to do things the republican way.
I'd like more information on what I believe is the illegal election that is going to take place in Ohio in August to raise the election requirement from a simple majority to 60% to pass a bill. I'm worried that the election will be successful and that the recourse to correct it will both take a long time and may not be successful.
I would love it if you would focus some attention on Ohio's Republican super majority and their agenda. Like trying to overturn a 111 year old right for citizens to approve constitutional amendments with a 51% majority, mainly to head off an expected citizen initiative to keep abortion legal in November. They're forcing a special election in August to vote on this referendum just months after passing more restrictive voting regulations, including eliminating August elections for only a handful of issues (this not being one of them without their voting to override that). And it comes on top of their ignoring several rulings from the Ohio Supreme Court, ruling that their redistricting did not meet the constitutional anti-gerrymandering requirements Ohio voters passed in 2015 and 2018.
The DNC seems to have all but written Ohio off, so we can use all the sunlight the news media can shed on us to help us overcome the increasingly arrogant Republican supermajority now ruling our state.
big fan down under here.
Congratulations! Reading the comments, I see so many good tips for future stories - all worth a look. Thank you for shining a light into the areas the schemers and scammers and anti-democratic forces want to keep hidden. It's all good work!
My former Congressman and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the late great Tip O' Neill said "All politics is local." He was right. While the federal government is powerful, your city, town, county, state or commonwealth has more immediate influence on your life.
Since local newspapers have died there is a lack of coverage of your city council, state house, or county. In Boston our state house has an independent coverage from the State House news service.
Since smaller towns can't afford a state house reporter, they supply news on what House or Senate bill # would do in their community.
There is an organization of grass root reporters called Investigative Reporters and Editors at the University of Missouri.the first journalism school in the world. They do workshop, on in depth reporting. They publish a book The Investigative Reporters Handbook that is a guide to documents. Check it out.
Great on you, Judd. I count on PI as a great news source that publishes important news stories. I would love to see continued coverage of the movement to destroy public education (and how 'they're' doing it), and I'd love to see coverage of the place workers' unions have in our societal and economic landscapes.
Congrats on the feature in WaPo. The FEC complaint against Kyrsten Sinema might be a worthy topic as information develops on that front. Also, I read something about No Labels floating the idea of an independent/third-party run with the likes of Joe Manchin(!) as a candidate, so I'd want to know if that were a complete joke or what.
Glad to see you and your team getting some well-deserved recognition. I continue to be concerned about the chipping away of rights here in Ohio by the gerrymandered legislature, the executive branch and even the courts (Gov Dewine’s son sits on the Supreme Court and refuses to recuse himself in cases having to do with his dad?). Next up an August election with a single ballot question proposing a new supermajority requirement to change the state constitution. Dive in anywhere, pick any topic related to the folks “in charge” here and follow the money. I am confident you’ll find plenty to report on.
Do more reporting politics and the environment
Congratulations Judd & team! Your coverage about what’s going on in Florida (DeSantis etc) is encouraging. It makes those of us fighting for democracy feel validated and brings attention to what’s at stake. And that’s just Florida -- thanks for all your hard work and commitment to truth in journalism.
Well done! 👏👏👏
I’d like to see something on ICWA, which is under threat thanks to a deeply compromised SCOTUS. Specifically, I am interested in the implications for Tribal Sovereignty.
Likewise, there is a disturbing trend with indigenous people, African Americans, and LBGTQ people: The antidemocratic powers seem to be using tactics associated with genocide, like book bans and law suits to erase heritage and progress.
Climate Change. Climate Change. Climate Change.
And bravo on the nod from WaPo!
Hi Judd! I LOVE your work. I was hoping you could share/explain your methodology for getting federal political contributions. I was quoting your work to a friend and he tried matching your figures via OpenSecrets.org but to no avail. For example, you mentioned AT&T gave $1,079,500 to federal lawmakers in your Jun 14, 2021 post. I can't find that same number or anything close to it. Please help me persuade the critics!
Thank you, Judd and team, for your great reporting. I would like you to shine more light on the NRA. Who are they paying? Is this public information? Also, gun manufacturers. Smith & Wesson left Mass for east TN because the people of Mass protested their making of semi automatic rifles and my state saw it as jobs. Personally, as a Tennessean, I appreciate what you dug up on Cameron Sexton and how you didn’t stop until you got the whole story.
Good on you Judd and crew. Your work is being not only recognized but utilized by the "MSM." Hopefully that will bring about a re-reckoning of sorts on the news dynamic. We the public don't need to be excited, titilated, cozened or anything other than well informed.
I'd like to know more about property taxe increases around the nation or at least in specific areas. Here in Cook County Illinois, we lost many many residences to the housing collapse due to the door-to-door selling of bad loans in the neighborhoods by big players like Chase.
Now those properties are either vacant, sold to Chinese consortiums or sold to Middle Eastern consortiums for rental only. Meanwhile the new Assessor seems to be cutting off ways to appeal, especially for commercial properties!
I wonder if a big land grab of commercial properties similar to that of residential properties is in the offing and if this type of stealthy appropriation is happening elsewhere.
Please keep a focus on lobbying and the vast amounts of money involved. Individuals have a difficult time figuring out how much their personal representatives are taking (earning?) from lobbyists and I think that knowledge could made a difference at ground level. I have to believe that enough attention to this could break through to people.
Thank you, Judd. Why are we still spending so much money financing campaigns? What ever happened to changing that idea? Also, could you address the percentage of young people perplexed by their sexuality that some people just can't leave up to families and trusted professionals to manage?
You’re doing a phenomenal job Judd! Exposing more corrupt Florida politicians is always my favorite as I’m thinking of jumping into a city council race. Hopefully it stays non-partisan and the big D won’t matter in my red county that’s been ignoring its residents requests.
Congratulations! I enjoy this newsletter! Great stuff.
Time to tie together the libertarian take over of the conservative party.
Libertarians must use stealth (lies) to get their policies in place. Everything the GOP "freedom" caucus puts out is libertarian. No government agency power, all must be done by elected officials. The "locks and bolts" if James Buchanan. It is all what gerrymandering is about.
David Pepper has it right in his Laboratories of Auotcracy book.
Keep up the great work Judd!
👏👏👏
Congrats, well deserved.
Good work! A topic: Exploring/sharing concentration-data on wealth/income transfers since 1980 to “top 1-10%” of families or individuals
Congratulations and many thanks!
I was outraged about the article yesterday on Mika Westwolf. How can we make a difference and get the national news involved?
Thank you for your outstanding work!
Great to see you gain props.
I’d like to see you do deep dive on how we put our country back together. Both sides are causing problems. Show us how
Absolutely true. Greatly appreciate your work!
YOU are GREAT!
I’m troubled by having politicians practicing medicine without a license. It behooves legislators to consult with experts before enacting laws re: medical treatment that they actually know nothing about, or restricting treatment for political purposes. Office holders are sworn to protect and serve--to carry out DUE DILIGENCE ensuring their capacity as legislators. Yet-- In Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen recently said, as he signed a bill restricting treatments for LGBT children, “Don’t listen to the other side . . . We are protecting boys and girls.”
He is, by training, a veterinarian; however, his business was about raising pigs for the slaughter house.
Specifically, Gov. Pillens attacks on LGBT medical treatment by the Republicans fail to recognize that gender is NOT a binary, “black and white” characteristic in the human species--there is, and always has been, a spectrum based upon genetics, hormone receptors, brain development in utero, etc. I think failure to research causes and outcomes on legislation amounts to: 1. Negligence, even malpractice. 2. Abuse of power of an office. I refer you to this excellent article: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sex-redefined-the-idea-of-2-sexes-is-overly-simplistic1/
Another topic used by Repugs to target medical accessibility is, of course, abortion. One of the unintended consequences of these bans results in physicians not learning how to perform certain procedures, thereby laying additional, severe risks upon pregnant women who will be forced to have c-sections. For example, if you have an anacephalic fetus (there are all kinds of nonviable abnormalities), the procedure to extract that fetus past 12 weeks is entirely different than a dilation and curettage. Banning “all abortions” will : 1. Result in physicians without the training and knowledge to deal with such nonviable cases (In my husband’s office, he and one other physician are THE ONLY ones who know how to do this in their hospital system; my husband is retiring at the end of the year. ) 2. Add risk endangering the lives of women with complicated pregnancies.
I once asked a so-called “pro-lifer” about this, and she promptly replied, “Let ‘em die.”
This is not acceptable. Politicians/ legislators who fail to do their duty to PROTECT AND SERVE, should face legal, even criminal, consequences.
Repug pandering to extremist voters needs to end. . .
And with that, what is it going to take to repeal “Citizens United”?
Congratulations. I would love to see you dig into the continuing BS lawsuits from people like Kari Lake still claiming election fraud. I don't think most people know these are still going on. And the politically motivated lawsuits from states suing regarding administration policies, like the one filed yesterday by the state of Texas, claiming the barely working app at the border for appointments encourages illegal immigration, when in fact the even the current administration has decimated legitimate asylum entry. Or more about the recent FL law to confront immigration in a completely biased and likely unconstitutional way, that provides a slush fund to DeSantis for his political acts of moving immigrants from other states, and tries to invalidate drivers licenses from other states, that is now being copied by other states, like Kansas.
Congratulations and I’m sure you will keep up the great work.
Nice recognition. Thank you for all your hard word. Curiosity: do any of those other publications work with as small a crew as you do? It is amazing work!
I bought three subscriptions last year. One for myself and two others for members of my family. One of the subscription links never showed up, and I reach out. But I couldn't get a response, and there was no place to send direct messages. So I am letting my subscription expire. Wish you the best.
I look forward to your daily emails, Judd. You have provided me with an incredible education. Keep up the good work!!
Congrats Judd! Detailed journalism matters, including local, but not enough ppl fund local...only concentrate on national/large news networks. Santos is the perfect example why local journalism matters. When his scandal was revealed, my husband and I wondered why all that information wasn't dug up BEFORE he was elected into office. Much of the dark money and coordinated effort to chip away our rights, are happening locally, which brings me to see if you are willing to do a story on the school board member Darbi Boddy...about her background and who her supporters are. She's already pushed out our superintendent and now there's a curriculum panel, AND Ohio is trying to strip local government power away to concentrate to state government. I'm just sick of the chaos...
Congratulations 🎊 you do a great job.
So about the debt ceiling. What do you think will happen? T-minus 7 days and counting.
Not sure if any of you look at the Lever but they seem do a pretty good job as well.
Well-earned recognition, Judd. Bravo! Thank you for all the digging you do.
Yes ! Saw the article. Bravo ! This is a lesson for the future of journalism. Smart , crisp , and well researched and documented reporting needs to be paid for. For free you get crap. For handing over your personal information, you get crap and you pay for it another way. In a larger way that fact applies to our comfortable modern lives-----$5 tee shirts and lots of low paid “essential” (a label of convenience) workers to provide services. Basically we need less stuff and we need quality stuff and we need to be willing to pay a fair price.
I love and support your work. I’m stunned after the performative arrests of POC for voting while felons in FL while these self confessed Villages voters bought their way out https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2023/01/30/4th-resident-of-the-villages-admits-to-voting-twice-in-the-2020-election/
Also the decades long littoral ships fiasco whose ships came in way over budget, never worked and are now being retired at huge costs to taxpayers. No one seems to think this is a scandal.
Keep taking that muck and exposing these policy makers and corporations! Please continue to circle back to provide follow up on critical stories. I think this is the major contribution your reporting makes, and is sorely missing from the contemporaneous scribing of most new organizations. Thank you for what you do
I'm really grateful for all of your work.
Here is the charter of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice: "The Civil Rights Division works to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all persons in the United States, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society. The Division enforces federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity), disability, religion, familial status, national origin, and citizenship status." However, the Civil Rights Division actually seems incapable of protecting our civil rights! Freedom of speech, freedom of press and voting rights are under attack in many states. Minorities and the most vulnerable of our citizens are threatened daily and in certain instances, violently. I know the previous administration gutted the DOJ. I realize there are still ultra conservative, if not outright Christian Nationalists in the DOJ. However, it has been 845 days since Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021. At his home in Delaware he had four years to witness all the damage the previous administration did in every section of our federal government. Biden did not have an action plan for diving right in and rectifying the damage of the previous administration. Now here we are with deep concerns about the future of our Democracy. That is my biggest concern.
Fantastic, in-depth work. I would be intrigued to know why there is no legislation in the U.S. against corporations buying single family homes in the U.S., where is legislation to stop foreigners from buying real estate, and more information on those lobbying against Medicare for All when statistically it would actually save the government money and bring relief to citizens. I am a firm believer that another upside to Medicare for All would be the unlocking of the growth of entrepreneurs because corporations are definitely holding back the creativity and innovate minds of their employees.
Congratulations! You are remaking the investigative journalism model. I'm happy to be a subscriber.
You're doing very important work!
Heather Cox Richardson today suggested that the "Debt Ceiling" stand off was really about the Republicans wanting to keep the Trump era tax-light for the very rich. I have to agree. This country is presently not living up to its potential. With more equal taxation present issues could be easily financed from child care, to health care, to better education, to infrastructure, to ...........
Congratulations on well deserved recognition! I’ve paid for as long as I can remember. I encourage others to do the same. The article on underreported deaths of indigenous women was especially welcome.
Thank you for your tremendous reporting on so many stories. My question: what have you found to be the best activist/advocacy tools that consumers can do to keep these corporations accountable? It seems once the media attention drops off - they go back to their old ways. Thank you again.
Dear Popular Information,
I hope you will report about the misleading journalism around nuclear energy. It is being named a "green, carbon-free energy". This expensive energy, which is now set to get a lot more funding, is neither. Around here, DTE counts their carbon footprint only by counting what actually goes on inside the reactor. Completely ignored is the uranium mining mess left culturally and environmentally, the amount of fossil fuel it takes to transport and build reactors. The SMR smaller ones now being planned are no different in the threats to all of us. There is NOWHERE to safely put the waste. If you want more information, the group I work with, Citizens Resistance at Fermi Two (CRAFT) and our wide network has lots more information. shutdownfermi.org
Thank you for your work.
Kathleen
What's happening with Toyota? Are they still supporting the destruction of our democracy?
Congratulations on the superb work. I would be interested in a deeper story on the state of Iowa defanging its auditor so there is no oversight for its massive privatization of the school system. It's set up to be a complete grift ripping off the taxpayers and serves as a model for the rest of the country as the way to do things the republican way.
I'd like more information on what I believe is the illegal election that is going to take place in Ohio in August to raise the election requirement from a simple majority to 60% to pass a bill. I'm worried that the election will be successful and that the recourse to correct it will both take a long time and may not be successful.
I would love it if you would focus some attention on Ohio's Republican super majority and their agenda. Like trying to overturn a 111 year old right for citizens to approve constitutional amendments with a 51% majority, mainly to head off an expected citizen initiative to keep abortion legal in November. They're forcing a special election in August to vote on this referendum just months after passing more restrictive voting regulations, including eliminating August elections for only a handful of issues (this not being one of them without their voting to override that). And it comes on top of their ignoring several rulings from the Ohio Supreme Court, ruling that their redistricting did not meet the constitutional anti-gerrymandering requirements Ohio voters passed in 2015 and 2018.
The DNC seems to have all but written Ohio off, so we can use all the sunlight the news media can shed on us to help us overcome the increasingly arrogant Republican supermajority now ruling our state.
big fan down under here.
Congratulations! Reading the comments, I see so many good tips for future stories - all worth a look. Thank you for shining a light into the areas the schemers and scammers and anti-democratic forces want to keep hidden. It's all good work!
My former Congressman and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the late great Tip O' Neill said "All politics is local." He was right. While the federal government is powerful, your city, town, county, state or commonwealth has more immediate influence on your life.
Since local newspapers have died there is a lack of coverage of your city council, state house, or county. In Boston our state house has an independent coverage from the State House news service.
Since smaller towns can't afford a state house reporter, they supply news on what House or Senate bill # would do in their community.
There is an organization of grass root reporters called Investigative Reporters and Editors at the University of Missouri.the first journalism school in the world. They do workshop, on in depth reporting. They publish a book The Investigative Reporters Handbook that is a guide to documents. Check it out.
Great on you, Judd. I count on PI as a great news source that publishes important news stories. I would love to see continued coverage of the movement to destroy public education (and how 'they're' doing it), and I'd love to see coverage of the place workers' unions have in our societal and economic landscapes.
Congrats on the feature in WaPo. The FEC complaint against Kyrsten Sinema might be a worthy topic as information develops on that front. Also, I read something about No Labels floating the idea of an independent/third-party run with the likes of Joe Manchin(!) as a candidate, so I'd want to know if that were a complete joke or what.
Glad to see you and your team getting some well-deserved recognition. I continue to be concerned about the chipping away of rights here in Ohio by the gerrymandered legislature, the executive branch and even the courts (Gov Dewine’s son sits on the Supreme Court and refuses to recuse himself in cases having to do with his dad?). Next up an August election with a single ballot question proposing a new supermajority requirement to change the state constitution. Dive in anywhere, pick any topic related to the folks “in charge” here and follow the money. I am confident you’ll find plenty to report on.
Do more reporting politics and the environment
Congratulations Judd & team! Your coverage about what’s going on in Florida (DeSantis etc) is encouraging. It makes those of us fighting for democracy feel validated and brings attention to what’s at stake. And that’s just Florida -- thanks for all your hard work and commitment to truth in journalism.
Well done! 👏👏👏
I’d like to see something on ICWA, which is under threat thanks to a deeply compromised SCOTUS. Specifically, I am interested in the implications for Tribal Sovereignty.
Likewise, there is a disturbing trend with indigenous people, African Americans, and LBGTQ people: The antidemocratic powers seem to be using tactics associated with genocide, like book bans and law suits to erase heritage and progress.
Climate Change. Climate Change. Climate Change.
And bravo on the nod from WaPo!
Hi Judd! I LOVE your work. I was hoping you could share/explain your methodology for getting federal political contributions. I was quoting your work to a friend and he tried matching your figures via OpenSecrets.org but to no avail. For example, you mentioned AT&T gave $1,079,500 to federal lawmakers in your Jun 14, 2021 post. I can't find that same number or anything close to it. Please help me persuade the critics!
Thank you, Judd and team, for your great reporting. I would like you to shine more light on the NRA. Who are they paying? Is this public information? Also, gun manufacturers. Smith & Wesson left Mass for east TN because the people of Mass protested their making of semi automatic rifles and my state saw it as jobs. Personally, as a Tennessean, I appreciate what you dug up on Cameron Sexton and how you didn’t stop until you got the whole story.
Good on you Judd and crew. Your work is being not only recognized but utilized by the "MSM." Hopefully that will bring about a re-reckoning of sorts on the news dynamic. We the public don't need to be excited, titilated, cozened or anything other than well informed.
I'd like to know more about property taxe increases around the nation or at least in specific areas. Here in Cook County Illinois, we lost many many residences to the housing collapse due to the door-to-door selling of bad loans in the neighborhoods by big players like Chase.
Now those properties are either vacant, sold to Chinese consortiums or sold to Middle Eastern consortiums for rental only. Meanwhile the new Assessor seems to be cutting off ways to appeal, especially for commercial properties!
I wonder if a big land grab of commercial properties similar to that of residential properties is in the offing and if this type of stealthy appropriation is happening elsewhere.
Please keep a focus on lobbying and the vast amounts of money involved. Individuals have a difficult time figuring out how much their personal representatives are taking (earning?) from lobbyists and I think that knowledge could made a difference at ground level. I have to believe that enough attention to this could break through to people.
Thank you, Judd. Why are we still spending so much money financing campaigns? What ever happened to changing that idea? Also, could you address the percentage of young people perplexed by their sexuality that some people just can't leave up to families and trusted professionals to manage?
You’re doing a phenomenal job Judd! Exposing more corrupt Florida politicians is always my favorite as I’m thinking of jumping into a city council race. Hopefully it stays non-partisan and the big D won’t matter in my red county that’s been ignoring its residents requests.
Congratulations! I enjoy this newsletter! Great stuff.
Time to tie together the libertarian take over of the conservative party.
Libertarians must use stealth (lies) to get their policies in place. Everything the GOP "freedom" caucus puts out is libertarian. No government agency power, all must be done by elected officials. The "locks and bolts" if James Buchanan. It is all what gerrymandering is about.
David Pepper has it right in his Laboratories of Auotcracy book.
Keep up the great work Judd!
👏👏👏
Congrats, well deserved.
Good work! A topic: Exploring/sharing concentration-data on wealth/income transfers since 1980 to “top 1-10%” of families or individuals
Congratulations and many thanks!
I was outraged about the article yesterday on Mika Westwolf. How can we make a difference and get the national news involved?
Thank you for your outstanding work!
Great to see you gain props.
I’d like to see you do deep dive on how we put our country back together. Both sides are causing problems. Show us how
Absolutely true. Greatly appreciate your work!
YOU are GREAT!
I’m troubled by having politicians practicing medicine without a license. It behooves legislators to consult with experts before enacting laws re: medical treatment that they actually know nothing about, or restricting treatment for political purposes. Office holders are sworn to protect and serve--to carry out DUE DILIGENCE ensuring their capacity as legislators. Yet-- In Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen recently said, as he signed a bill restricting treatments for LGBT children, “Don’t listen to the other side . . . We are protecting boys and girls.”
He is, by training, a veterinarian; however, his business was about raising pigs for the slaughter house.
Specifically, Gov. Pillens attacks on LGBT medical treatment by the Republicans fail to recognize that gender is NOT a binary, “black and white” characteristic in the human species--there is, and always has been, a spectrum based upon genetics, hormone receptors, brain development in utero, etc. I think failure to research causes and outcomes on legislation amounts to: 1. Negligence, even malpractice. 2. Abuse of power of an office. I refer you to this excellent article: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sex-redefined-the-idea-of-2-sexes-is-overly-simplistic1/
Another topic used by Repugs to target medical accessibility is, of course, abortion. One of the unintended consequences of these bans results in physicians not learning how to perform certain procedures, thereby laying additional, severe risks upon pregnant women who will be forced to have c-sections. For example, if you have an anacephalic fetus (there are all kinds of nonviable abnormalities), the procedure to extract that fetus past 12 weeks is entirely different than a dilation and curettage. Banning “all abortions” will : 1. Result in physicians without the training and knowledge to deal with such nonviable cases (In my husband’s office, he and one other physician are THE ONLY ones who know how to do this in their hospital system; my husband is retiring at the end of the year. ) 2. Add risk endangering the lives of women with complicated pregnancies.
I once asked a so-called “pro-lifer” about this, and she promptly replied, “Let ‘em die.”
This is not acceptable. Politicians/ legislators who fail to do their duty to PROTECT AND SERVE, should face legal, even criminal, consequences.
Repug pandering to extremist voters needs to end. . .
And with that, what is it going to take to repeal “Citizens United”?
Congratulations. I would love to see you dig into the continuing BS lawsuits from people like Kari Lake still claiming election fraud. I don't think most people know these are still going on. And the politically motivated lawsuits from states suing regarding administration policies, like the one filed yesterday by the state of Texas, claiming the barely working app at the border for appointments encourages illegal immigration, when in fact the even the current administration has decimated legitimate asylum entry. Or more about the recent FL law to confront immigration in a completely biased and likely unconstitutional way, that provides a slush fund to DeSantis for his political acts of moving immigrants from other states, and tries to invalidate drivers licenses from other states, that is now being copied by other states, like Kansas.
Congratulations and I’m sure you will keep up the great work.
Nice recognition. Thank you for all your hard word. Curiosity: do any of those other publications work with as small a crew as you do? It is amazing work!
I bought three subscriptions last year. One for myself and two others for members of my family. One of the subscription links never showed up, and I reach out. But I couldn't get a response, and there was no place to send direct messages. So I am letting my subscription expire. Wish you the best.
I look forward to your daily emails, Judd. You have provided me with an incredible education. Keep up the good work!!
Congrats Judd! Detailed journalism matters, including local, but not enough ppl fund local...only concentrate on national/large news networks. Santos is the perfect example why local journalism matters. When his scandal was revealed, my husband and I wondered why all that information wasn't dug up BEFORE he was elected into office. Much of the dark money and coordinated effort to chip away our rights, are happening locally, which brings me to see if you are willing to do a story on the school board member Darbi Boddy...about her background and who her supporters are. She's already pushed out our superintendent and now there's a curriculum panel, AND Ohio is trying to strip local government power away to concentrate to state government. I'm just sick of the chaos...
Congratulations 🎊 you do a great job.
So about the debt ceiling. What do you think will happen? T-minus 7 days and counting.
Not sure if any of you look at the Lever but they seem do a pretty good job as well.