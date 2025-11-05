Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
8h

Little Johnson is a viper in a nerd costume. He is truly so dangerous. Thank you, Judd, for covering this crucial issue. The #DirtyOldMan's minions are putting it all on the line to prevent the release of the Epstein files.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

Johnson is right that the lawsuit is absurd, but that’s not the fault of Grijalva or the state of Arizona. The blame is purely on him. With most other jobs, a dereliction of duty such as this would be grounds for removal. "Precedent," my tuchus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture