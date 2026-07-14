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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
20h

It was not long ago that Trump was berating Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "not having the cards" during their infamous Oval Office meeting. This time around, the shoe is on the other foot. Trump, the supposed consummate deal-maker, doesn't have the cards to play re opening the Strait of Hormuz. The irony would be delicious if not for the very real human and financial costs of his administration's recklessness.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
20h

If only we - the good ‘ole US of A - were the only ones “paying the price” of this idiot’s blunders it would be bad enough but the rest of the world is also paying a huge price. We will never be trusted by any other country again. Never.

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