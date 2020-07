On Tuesday, Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) sued a fictional cow for $250 million.

In addition to the anonymous Twitter account "Devin Nunes' Cow," Nunes is suing the "Devin Nunes' Mom" Twitter account, a political operative named Liz Mair, and Twitter itself. This is a real thing that is happening.

The lawsuit alleges that @DevinCow, @DevinNunesMom, and …