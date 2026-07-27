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BJ Zamora's avatar
BJ Zamora
8h

Employers have noted and used the popular government definition of a 40 hour work week, reduced in some cases to 36 hours, to hire workers for 35 hours or less so those employers do not have to offer full time benefits to those workers.

This is the critical issue to be faced by our American government if and when it wishes to fulfill its obligations to its citizens’ “life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness.”

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Seth Hathaway's avatar
Seth Hathaway
8h

Socialism for the rich. Past time to do something about that.

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