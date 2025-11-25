Popular Information

Popular Information

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

On the week of Thanksgiving, I'm genuinely thankful for Popular Information. It's exhausting having to read about this culture war BS over and over, so I can imagine it's that much worse having to research and write about it. Here's hoping the reporting here inspires Tennesseans to speak out against this clear act of overreach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mark's avatar
Mark
5h

My wife and I moved to TN to be close to our grandchildren. What mistake. We should have insisted they all moved to WA. We would have all been better off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture