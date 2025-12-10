Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
3hEdited

Tired of the incompetence of the Senate? Republican Senators not doing enough to help you? 20 Republican Senators are up for re-election in 2026.

Vote. Make a difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3h

Thank you for this reminder, Judd. This is suicidal legislation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture