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Danielle's avatar
Danielle
6h

Okay infuriating but how do we counter given the billionaires have unlimited resources and dont care about truth or ethics?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

Heck, yeah! The app is already paying dividends. Way to go, Pop Info readers!

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