Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

The irony here is that these corporations can likely afford any temporary blowback from making a more principled stance. Small businesses losing a day's revenue and giving out free food? That's bound to be more impactful on their bottom line, but they're doing it anyway. Some matters are more important than "number goes up." At least that's how it should be.

Reply
Share
1 reply
A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
11h

Can we say and do the obvious? Support your community wherever you are through your presence and your dollars spent. Even in large metro areas we are still just small towns held together by the same passion - life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That is the ideal of America. Do what you can with what you have in the place that you are. Thank you Judd for your daily reminder.

Reply
Share
3 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture