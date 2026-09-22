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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
40m

In my district in New Jersey, it's a different PAC (American Action Network), but it's the same line about taxpayer-funded sex changes for children. As if gender-affirming care were a bad thing. The GOP has nothing meaningful to offer constituents, so they insist on these blatant scare tactics. Pathetic.

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DR's avatar
DR
35m

Keep calling out the lies and constant propaganda. If their $ doesn't give us lower food price, healthcare for all, affordable housing, it is trash propaganda!

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