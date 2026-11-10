Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ellen Sinkiewicz's avatar
Mary Ellen Sinkiewicz
3h

The scale of their corruption boggles the mind. AOC was on fire at the Congessional hearing about indemnifying Bayer for glyphosate.

Reply
Share
2 replies
JustRaven's avatar
JustRaven
3h

Disgusting, the revelations about "sugar money," vapes, and glyphosate - so many morally bankrupt individuals willing to sacrifice the health of the American people for the sake of money. Nothing surprises me about the current regime, but it's quite sad how these lobbyists have so much influence to the detriment of public health.

Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.