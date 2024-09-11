Tens of millions of people watched last night's debate. But most viewers are politically engaged Americans who made up their minds long ago. At this point in the campaign, swing voters are mostly folks who didn’t have the time or interest to tune in last night. Instead, they will learn about the debate through the coverage in the coming days.
That is why the real impact of presidential debates comes from one or two moments that will be replayed repeatedly on television and proliferate through social media.
I thought the key moment in last night's debate was Trump's refusal to commit to vetoing a national abortion ban, explicitly contradicting his running mate, Senator JD Vance (R-OH).
I'm interested in what you think. What are the key moments that people will remember? What did you think of the debate as a whole?
Your regularly scheduled newsletter will return to your inbox on Thursday.
My favorite point was when she reminded the 800,000 Polish-Americans that Poland was in Putin''s sights next after Ukraine
That certainly resonated strongly over here in Europe, where millions of US citizens live, work, study and serve in the armed forces. www.votefromabroad.org
And, "81 million people fired you".
Very unexpected by him and his team. It was genius. I would guess many of those families are descendants of immigrants encouraged to come by companies to work in Appalachian coal mines. Her remark might (?) take the edge off the fracking / energy attacks he made.
That's an echo of 1976.
That was good. Another point was when he cited a few of the world’s worse dictators as character references. But not many of us are accusing Donnie of having any sense.
Harris: “Why don’t you tell the 800K Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how you would give up on them for a dictator that would eat you for lunch.” This response is very effective in the way that it flips on its head Jerry Fords debate mistake about Poland being under the influence of the Soviet Union. One of the debate moderators who was from the NYT tried to throw him a lifeline and get him to correct himself. That lost him the votes of Eastern European immigrants places like the Midwest and Pennsylvania as well as the election, though the Nixon pardon didn’t help as well.
At the very end - Trump being asked about the future of the country - he had no plans for the future, but a litany of reasons that America is a failing country. I hope that many swing voters will go with the more positive outlook Harris and the democrats have.
I also wished that the moderators would have reigned in Trump more than they did - he told (as usual) lie after lie.
I think failure to rein him in might be a positive. He was viewed in those moments as a man falling apart, unhinged & desperate.
That unhinged and desperate man was my lasting impression. Depressed, pathologically lying, mean, angry and bitter. She was firm, expressive, organized and Presidential.
"I have concepts for plans!" Ha! TikTok that!
Go over to Amazon and see the 20+ PAGES of Merch! search "I have concepts of a plan"
He was given the rope and hanged himself.
and Kamala was holding the rope
FYI, the word is “reined, not “reigned”; reign is what a monarch does. You’re welcome.
I read he got 9 minutes more to speak.
More like five minutes per CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/10/politics/speaking-times-harris-trump-debate-dg/index.html
He repeatedly started talking out of turn and they TURNED HIS MIKE ON. Sheesh.
That seems a low #. I was especially unhappy that he was allowed to interrupt the moderators attempts to move to the next topic, and be rewarded with more open mic time.
Yes but each time he interrupted and spoke he just dug his hole deeper. I'm sure VP Harris was aware of what was happening which is why she essentially gave him free rein. He was his own worst enemy.
Yes according to NYT count. He was allowed to continue speaking but when Harris tried toward the end, she was cut off
Right. That really made me mad. She only tried one time and they stopped her. Ridiculous.
that's what she wanted, to show Trump at his best, a psychopathic lier.
It’s true but all it did was give him more rope with which to hang himself.
9 minutes to hang himself ten feet higher each minute.
I thought Kamala Harris was confident, commanding, compelling, articulate and seized the upper hand from the start. Trump was left scrambling, relying on his greatest hits of lies and misleading information, which is just old and tired at this point. She is the strong leader we need!
Exactly
That immigrants are simultaneously eating our pets and getting gender reassignment surgery. Seriously, when David Muir stated that the police said there weee no reports of pets being eaten. With a straight face.
And when told investigators found no evidence of that happening, Trump replies, "I saw someone on tv say that [their pet was taken and eaten]." Forget the actual professionals who investigate, if someone says it, he's willing to believe it, if he thinks it benefits him somehow. Gullible, dangerous, and weird.
He should again be merely "someone on tv" whom we see before switching channels.
And his followers believe it too.
Someone forgot to tell him that his television buddies lie to bolster his support. Wrong place to look for truth.
Yes!
Reminded me of those mini catalogs and flyers stuffed in mail boxes with weird (!) crap ads & "AS SEEN ON TV"
A friend just had her reassignment surgery and ever since, all she wants to eat are cats ! ;) (Hate to say this, but please not the sarcasm)
I learned last night that a Trumper relative actually believes this story. Because he heard it on Fox or Newsmax, wherever. This is what we're up against. we simply must outvote them
What's worse is that many of the voters they interviewed post debate thought trump won the debate. What the heck!?
The only thing I can think of: Even people we think we know are susceptible to brainwashing — I don't think it's a stretch to call it that — by Fox and Newsmax. Especially if they already disdained liberals
Probably the discussion that embarrassed me most as an American. To have it occur off social media in a presidential debate was beyond belief - almost. And then to see the headlines that JD Vance is even walking back his comments on this. (Hopefully Jim Jordan & Cruz - no hope for MTG - will do so too.)
I need to “amend” my comment. There is no hope. Now that Donnie doubled down on the hoax, JD has exposed himself as a weakling again. He’s reverted to saying basically - should he believe the thousands of people in his district or the city manager.
Kamala correctly pointed out - he is not fit for the office, he doesn’t understand the importance of the American presidency and the stature of that office. Four years of being in the office and he learned nothing, except how to line his pockets and the pockets of his children.
Most damaging, IMO: Trump's assertion about immigrants stealing and eating people's pet dogs and cats. This shows clearly how deranged Trump is: absurd story, already debunked, and Trump believes it.
…cause he “saw it on television.”
Probably on FOX "Not-Really-News"
TV for Morons.
Actually, TV for Republicans. Well, I guess that's an oxymoron isn't it?
Faux News
Like a crazy man!
Either he believes it, or he is knowingly spreading misinformation. Either makes him unfit.
I worry for that community. When he has targeted individuals and minority groups, people have suffered.
His behavior is insane. He is a disgrace indeed.
He is not and never has been, by any stretch of ones imagination, the sharpest knife in the drawer. We need to find him help... not debate with him while he displays his stupidity.
NYT has heartbreaking story of Dad whose son was killed in bus accident with Haitian legal immigrant in Springfield, begging Drump JD campaign to stop abusing his kid’s memory in their false campaign ads. These people have no decency. Worse than McCarthy. Unfortunately, Joe Welch could destroy him in one swoop, but it will take more to deal with these two creeps.
The moments to attack Trump on were his refusal to say he'd veto an abortion ban, his refusal to say that he supports Ukraine, and his concepts of a plan. Dude has had 9 years and his healthcare plan is still in the concept stage. Highlights for Kamala Harris include easily baiting Trump, casually dropping the "generational" word to call him old without calling him old. Her strong defense of women's reproductive choice and explaining the harm that has happened since Trump ended Roe v Wade. The call out the Polish Pennsylvanians. That she invited people to go to a Trump rally. Hell just her whole debate, she was excellent.
The key moment was when Kamala said if you were President Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now planing his next attack on Poland. I think the 800,000 Poles living in Pennsylvania would have a problem with that
This. And that Trump never said that he supports a free and sovereign Ukraine.
...and that Putin would eat him for lunch.
That should help turn PA to a Harris victory.
Putin doesn't need to invade. He just needs a client state with friendly government leaders. What they had before Solidarity.
Boston Globe reporter gave VP Harris a “C” and gave serial liar Trump a “C-“.
He must have watched a different debate. Perhaps he was in MAGAt Fantasyland?
I noticed that and it made me wonder...what underlying bias has he got against women perhaps...as had she been a he would the review had been any different?
Oh thank you, Henry, thank you for saying what we Henriettas have had to say for ever and ever.
There are many people who can’t give a woman credit & don’t want to see women in high power roles. His bias was clear when he somehow managed to give Trump a C-. .
Probably wrote that before the debate so he could go have beers with the boys.
Propagandist.
I'm from Boston the Globe hasn't been the Globe for many years, even the sports pages have shriveled from what they once were.
I was disappointed in KH's performance. She seemed too rehearsed and came across as inauthentic. She was nervous, naturally, but I didn't see her shine through as herself. But I get it. This was pressure.
Trump, on the other hand was a forceful liar, spewing his greatest hits and delivering his exaggerated and misleading message with a great deal of "sincerity," which he faked. He rose to the bait several times and she did manage to make him do that.
But my concern was his performance and demeanor were so practiced, his base will say he was confident and believe all the ridiculous lies he told.
Even the made up eating dog story will be repeated and believed by his followers because Trump said it.
As for the debate itself, I didn't think either of them were excellent at debating.
I would watch another debate only if it was fact checked for both candidates in real time. I'm tired of Trump's fire hose of lies and then the accusations of lying toward KH.
Fact check them both. Let people see what the real truth is and who's telling it.
Trump over 30 lies to VP Harris’s ONE. She did well enough that he ran screaming home to mommy and doesn’t want any more. Best result ever if he keeps his word on that.
She did fine. If she looked “practiced” it’s because she was prepared. She was a career prosecutor and a serving US Senator. It’s not in her DNA to go into any situation without being prepared.
Lynn, imo answering questions isn’t a debate. That’s not the speaker’s’ fault. Responsibility lies with those who set the format.
Trump has NEVER debated and imo couldn’t if you put a gun to his head.
I agree about fact-checking. Maybe build in time to review lies and ket only the other party rebut.
#1 pet peeve for me: Not muting mics when s candidate won’t sthu.
For Republicans looking for a reason to leave, his insistence that he won 2020 (even now!) and his comment about January 6 (just came to give a speech) ought to help them find the door.
It won't. These people are dangerous fanatics...worse that fanatical Boston (0r other city) sports fans.
I'm good with them just deciding not to vote at all.
Think Inclusion...we need to bring people in, not let them wander around aimlessly.
His lie that he didn’t just a week ago, on national TV, say” I lost by a whisker “, should be played on a loop on every channel 24/7. The statement and then the lie to debate moderators and Americans.
So many moments from which to choose! Multiple clips are being replayed that folks will have a choice depending upon their individual proclivities. The deep undercurrent running through them all is that Harris exposed Trump as weak. The naked emperor was on full display.
It was great to see Harris authentically represent herself and her policies. Everything from her actively pursuing civil behavior by essentially cornering trump into shaking hands, her natural nervousness in the beginning few minutes, her consistent responses to questions when pressed and her believable explanations on why she has evolved on some of her policy stances. She also did a heck of a job in triggering trump into being trump.
Oh, the way he accuses people of what he himself is doing-as if she is paying and bussing people into her rallies..its like a confession when you think about it. It makes me realize he must have eaten some poor Haitian immigrants pet.
If you haven't seen it yet, watch the MeidasTouch video about the "Trump Projector" on YouTube. It captures this brilliantly
I can't find Trump Projector. Is there another name??
I don't know what happened, but I can't find the clip either. But jump to 11:30 in this one and you can see it. https://youtu.be/os-Sbnt7wXU?feature=shared
Projection!
Excellent!! Thanks! As they say: "Accuse others of that which you do!"
The thing that most impressed me with Harris tonight is her calm manner. If I had been in her place, they would have been pulling me off the giant orange turd less than a half an hour in. If nothing else makes you believe she can handle a catastrophe, this should!
People who want him in the WH for tax cuts, abortion bans, his “strongman” demeanor, and his willingness to bend the knee anyone with a fat wallet, friend or foe, will be working hard to elect him. Last night changed nothing for them. They (the CEOs and the dictators) all know he’s nothing more than a useful puppet idiot who will serve their own agendas. Magas? They won’t change their minds. He’s boring but they’ll still vote for him. The only way to get rid of him is to win with overwhelming numbers. And even then, electoral college and scotus could take it away. Vote, get your friends to vote, drive your adult kids, your grannys and your neighbors’ grannys to the polls to vote. The debate changed nothing.
For me, there were two moments:
1) Eyebrows up - when Harris invited people to go to a Trump rally and watch people leave from boredom. Trump's eyebrows shot up - and we knew he lost control
2) I showed up for a speech - Trump completely throwing J6ers under the bus on national TV. This will cost him a small fraction of his base.
I loved watching him realize in real time he was throwing j6ers right under the bus and then the only way he knew how to pivot was throwing someone ELSE under the bus ...so he chose the police?! It was beautiful, no notes, hope his base enjoys the snake continuing to eat itself 😅
The ouroboros.
She owned the opening moment by invading his space and extending her hand saying “Kamala Harris”! She was doing James Bond style “Harris. Kamala Harris.” Tada. That was the moment I knew she would unnerve him.
Unfortunately, IF there were still any "undecided voters" watching last night, the debate likely wasn't as helpful as Taylor Swift's "tweet" supporting Harris. Thank you Taylor, at 79 I may have just became your oldest fan.
Sorry, my 87 year old mother would like a word! And add her 63 year old daughter!
Harris/Walz 2024
Everyone got what they wanted: Democrats wanted Harris' intelligence and toughness to be apparent; Republicans wanted the typical Trump bombast; and the uncommitted wanted to feel superior and above the fray. They all got what they wanted. The only thing that may have had an effect was for those who claim they know who Trump is but don't really know Harris, they now know who Harris is.
Hopefully it will make a difference.
It is amazing that the headlines aren't shouting: "Unhinged lunatic falsely claims Democrats are killing babies, that U.S. democracy has ended, immigrants are eating pets, and world war III is imminent if his rival wins." Lazy bothsiderism journalists are going to keep doing what they do.
However, Harris did loose an opportunity. It is equally amazing that Trump was IMPEACHED for extorting Zelensky by withholding javelin missiles as a campaign stunt, and that this was never even mentioned. There is so much dirt on Trump that his first impeachment is already an obscure polifact from a simpler bygone era (2019).
Finally, it is awful to see Harris pandering to fossil fuel interests. That is politics in PA. At the same time, I'm a PA voter, and many of us put climate first. She may be "hiding the ball" in order to get through November. However, we are well past time for real climate leadership.
Yes, but the best way to eliminate fossil fuels is to advance green alternatives. As the green energy becomes the standard, fossil fuels will be phased out. No need to pick a fight when you can circumvent it.
Thanks for voicing that criticism of Harris. I know several people who are finding it hard to vote for her. I hope it doesn't make a difference in the end and even more I hope there is a surge of protest against this and other pandering if she is successful in November. Well past time, indeed (we were put back years by Trump).
Moment #1: Kamala Harris walks over to Trump and shakes his hand. She is confident and assertive in her presence. Trump seems to cringe and only grudgingly acknowledge her.
Moment #2: Trump tries to needle Harris with “I’m talking now.” Maintaining her composure (a feat heroic all its own), she nevertheless shows an expression that speaks as clearly as any retort, “Really? You want to go there?”
I'm reading through the comments and no one has said how Kamala slipped in Wharton School of Business as an institution who said his economic policies are a horror show. He had to come back and he did with, Top professors at Wharton love my plan, say my plan is the best plan.
How many reporters are dialing the school or walking the campus looking for economics professors right now??
His imaginary facts.
Sadly no ‘mainstream’ journalists will do that legwork.
Trump avoiding eye contact. Sign of weakness in him or her dominance. Either way.
She wasn't intimidated. He wasn't coherent. Not much new.
JUST A HE SAID "YOU CAN GRAB THEM BY THEIR PUSSY AND THEY WON'T SAY A THING"
SO TOO HE THINKS YOU CAN GRAB WOMEN BY THEIR UTERUS AND THEY WANT SAY A THING..
DEAR WOMEN
YOU FINALLY HAVE THE CHANCE TO PROVE HIM INDUBITABLY WRONG..
The handshake. Brilliant.
It was one of the best
Kamala is the future she is eloquent while being bad ass
So many points stick out!
The pouring in from the insane asylums and prisons eating your pets was a classic one
Getting under his skin about rally size
After 9 years no plan for health care
Abortions in late term and after birth and him saying he was the leader for IVF!
Throwing his beloved J6ers under the bus
He couldn’t answer any yes or no answers
He said she hated Isreal and Muslims …
Him going on and on about Orban
Glad to see the moderators calling out some lies but let him as usual carry on longer
It Probably was for the best to see him rant himself silly
The handshake was perfect
Pointing out what ending the DOJ would look like
Pointing out if he were President Putin would be sitting in Kyiv and trump mentioned Putin liked her - ha! That was under his skin
I liked her strong stance that the a ceasefire must happen in Gaza and all the hideous loss of life
Her plans for business and home owners
With all the crap he spewed there is only so much to retaliate on she kept pivoting back to reality and her plans
It’s all tired was on point and it’s time to turn the page isn’t more true
People are exhausted
I’m exhausted
Honestly she’s brilliant and a star
I can’t wait to say Madame President!
I think it's really important to keep what you said in mind, that a lot of us here and watching last night are way above average as far as how "politically in tune" we were, but I think there were probably more "undecided" voters than we realize tuning in yesterday. Specifically people who want to know more about Harris, who have heard about the rally hype, who maybe caught snippets of the energy at the DNC.
And what I think was the most important part of last night was that millions and millions of people got exposed to 90 mins of trump being as incoherent and nasty as he ever is without any "sane washing" that most people have experienced if they get most of their news from mainstream sources.
We all know that allegedly the people are deadlocked between them, but all those "representative" polls assume that 100% of those people will show up to vote, and then if they did the race would be "dead even"...but we know people don't show up so what was important for tonight was to give people a show about WHY they should show up. Whether your "why" is because you finally saw Trump blither about eating cats or because you saw Harris be commanding, human, etc I think this debate did a great job in that respect.
No one is UNDECIDED. Only a person who WAS a trump supporter but no longer is, would say that!
I mean I did specifically put "undecided" in quotes, because I don't mean it in the way that mainstream news means it. If you look at my whole comment, I am specifically talking about people who are "undecided" about *whether they will come out and vote at all*......
But also, to your point, those potential former trump supporters are absolutely still part of the voting public and they do need to make a choice, as obvious as that is to people like us who are obviously very tuned in to politics, and these events are for people like them too. People who haven't tuned in since 2020 are seeing a very different, and worse, trump than they supported in 2020 and I think this was a great opportunity to show them that without the "sane washing" that has been going on about Trump.
I heard an “undecided” Pennsylvania voter interviewed on public radio yesterday. There’s no such thing as undecided in this race — only attention whores.
It was a brilliant prosecutor crawling up a convicted felon’s rear end. Not her first rodeo. As for him, only smooth moments were over-practiced laugh lines from his little campaign rallies.
I was amazed when he talked about how Orban is his biggest fan. And refused to answer the question about wanting Ukraine to remain an independent nation. No reason to even mention the pet eating delusion. He is just a puppet of authoritarian regimes everywhere. Such a danger to our country.
The Orange Antichrist was totally deranged, unhinged, ranting, undisciplined, psychotic, going off on tangents, and continued to LIE about everything. Kamala kicked his Bloated Russian owned as$ 😂🤣😬his campaign debate prepper did a great job - for Democrats! #Vote Harris Walz 2024
What most people should remember, from this debate, is that genocide wasn't front and central, but in fact was MIA. How many of us, just a few months ago, could have imagined that we would be perfectly OK with that?
Sad but true. Israel handed another 20bn to exterminate brown people, doesn't even register.
We aren't...there is nothing strategically possible that can be done at this point in time for long term US security as the middle east is a potential catch for others down the road.
I don't disagree, but I feel that if enough people vote against Harris, or don't vote at all, because of what is happening in Gaza, we'll get Trump back and the situation for Palestinians will be a thousand times worse with him in office. We need her in order to continue to try to stop the genocide.
VP Harris told the truth! She called him a liar! I loved that. I loved her comment to him: “that’s rich” coming from a 34-count felon and a man found guilty of sexual assault! Tell it Kamala! She was more in command of trump than anyone! Inviting people to his rallies to see bored crowds leaving early. That was the beginning of the end.
The world tuned in for this!
My best friend never talks politics with me. But last night he texted when Trump put his paw in his mouth over his warped fear that immigrants are eating pets. That bizarre fear-mongering surely resonated. Trump has to be desperate now.
He could not answer any yes or no questions, abortion, wanting Ukraine to win the war, nor would he say any regrets of his January 6 actions. He’s a weird pathetic old man.
I felt like I was watching a new version of beauty and the beast, whereas in this version the beast never grows up, never sees the light, only becomes more and more hideous.
The whole debate was filled with V. P. Harris appearing confident and ready to take on the job of defeating Trump & his fascist MAGA base & then move on to entering the White House as President. Her comments regarding Russia and abortion, in my opinion, couldn't help hit home with the voters from coast to coast. Her natural infectious & joyful personality was indeed in sharp contrast to Trump and his angry babbling self.
Yes, yes, yes. When will Trump voters 55+ wake up from their slumber vis a vis Russia. They know Russia has never been our friend, and with a cold blooded maniac at the helm, Russia is deeply our enemy. The Ukraine horror aside, the Russians have been feeding propaganda into American's brains via social media for two decades. No wonder people are confused. And people are confused. Very fn confused.
From the moment Harris walk over to trump and forced him to shake her hand, she clearly established control. I think that power move really rattled him.
My favorites:
I have concepts of a [healthcare] plan.
I told my people-I have great people-Let it rot (Obamacare)
I've been a leader on IVF...Fertilization
Question: Is there anything you regret about Jan6?
T-I made a speech. It was all Nancy Pelosi's fault.
Yep! The old worn out blame game that didn’t work last night
I remember as a kid being told that the Asian people moving into our city were eating cats and small dogs. Can’t believe a person running for President of our country would propagate such lies.
One of the oldest racists tropes around. But his supporters live on the fear and lies he feeds them.
Memorable to me: the visual: Kamala looks wide awake and enjoying her experience; Trump continually scowls and squints when searching his mind for answers.
I was disappointed that Trump was allowed to consume so much time, that he was allowed to interrupt, until his voice and presence became more and more aggravating. [? somewhere reported that he had 39 times to speak compared to maybe 26 for Kamala]
The debate was wonderful for my candidate. DT was angry, bellicose, and dishonest. My highlight was when Kamala turned directly to him to say that military leaders had said, “You are a disgrace!” He had no reply and looked for a moment as though a black cat had walked across his path.
Donald was not gonna shake her hand at the very start; KH had to walk over and initiate a handshake. Lame on his part, showed weakness….psychopath.
The moment that caught me most positively was when Harris said her question to those of us who have suffered is not "are you a democrat? are you a Republican? but ARE YOU OKAY."
There really is no comparison between the two. On one hand, we saw and angry, bitter, demented fool who would lead the country into a dystopian nightmare. And on the other hand, we saw a brilliant , optimistic women providing a factual basis for a progressive future. I cannot imagine that there is a segment of the population that would take trump seriously even after having been marinated with propaganda and lies for all of these years.
Prediction: Within a week Trump, Vance and Republicans will be saying that immigrants are coming to America illegally just so they're detained and can thereby get sexual reassignment surgery for free.
A week after that they'll complain how hard it is to get that surgery because all the doctors are tied up in the prisons and schools, making America's healthcare system more of a disgrace.
For him: suggesting he doesn’t talk to his running mate, repeating the same complaints ad nauseam, tossing in the new conspiracy.
For her: going to him to introduce herself. I floored that he was in office 4 yrs and never met her! Bringing her A game and making sure her policies, beliefs, and plans were spoken.
I would have liked a stronger statement about the border from her, because I’m in TX and I’m SO tired of hearing about it. Put that dog out to stay.
I agree. Really making it clear that he had stopped the bipartisan tough border bill. He stopped it for his campaign, not for the people suffering under the current situation--citizens and would be migrants, and those charged with enforcing.
To answer the first question, it was the Trump rally invitation, where Harris told voters how boring they’ve gotten. To answer the second question, I thought Harris did better by far, but she should’ve elaborated on policy, particularly climate and antitrust enforcement. She put a lot of thought into macho posturing on defense, but relative to those, too little on things like federal jobs programs, the IRA, and unions
Check out Harris's website where she articulates her policies.
I did, and I noticed they’re fairly light, compared to her 2019 website https://web.archive.org/web/20200711041132/https://kamalaharris.org/agenda/
It might just be me, or just my generation (see https://www.theupandup.us/p/genz-craving-policy-presidential-debate-2024), but at this point, I’ve cut her enough slack on policy
Actually there wasn’t any one moment for me but the overall appearance of the orange stain as an immature man with a schoolboy mentality. The difference between the two as far as who looked more presidential was stark. Every time he would reply to a zing from Harris showed how simple it was for Harris to reveal that “little boy”. He may have been given more microphone time because of his loud badgering of the commentators but what he said each time showed how unfit and dangerous he is to return to the WH. In that way Harris clearly won the debate.
The eating of Dogs was kinda cute. Reminds me of a story related by one of his possible VP choices.
His scary face impressions were kind of entertainingly... "weird". He never disappoints.
I was glad to see Trump called out by the moderator(s) for his lies...But not certified #'s of lies?
So where was Melania...the dutifully, ever supportive wife.
Might have done better on Gaza/Israel issue perhaps....though I am not sure how, as it is needed to be dealt with after the homeland was established, when we had the option.
NATO discussion was meaningful and a fearsome reality check.
She needed to hit it out of the ball park, such that Trump supporters could be provided the option/excuse of walking away from Trump, while saving face. Not at all sure she accomplished that. Trump's supporters are dangerous, easily manipulated fanatics, supported financially by some major $ figures/persons with their own agenda...They are as close to being Oligarchs as any could be. In Russia, they have Putin...in the US they want Trump. They have the Supreme Court and Republican Party, now all they may need... is the White House. It would make their program that much easier to operate, but may in the long run not be needed at this time?
Had her delivery been more like Biden's last address to Congress, I would have been more pleased...although as the debate moved along she became more confident...so perhaps if another debate were to happen...or if we had more time?
I think most "undecideds" watching last night will probably vote for Trump.
If they think the biggest problem in America right now is immigrants eating cats and dawgs.
Sigh.
I agree with Judd - undecideds didn't watch. It is up to the talking heads and Youtube influencers to dissect whether Harris "looked presidential." She has an amazingly steep hill to climb. Plenty of people in this country will not vote for a black woman, ever. She did, however, mop the floor with Trump last night.
I hear you, but apparently CNN scraped up 13 undecideds from somewhere. 4 remained undecided after, 7 went for Harris, so that's plus 5 for November. Whoop!
i hope you're being sarcastic
Ryan…he sounds like a troll, looks like a troll, smells like a troll. 😂
I don't want to comment about my personal hygiene, but yes I was being sarcastic. A ridiculous grumpy old man mumbling about some racist nonsense he saw on TV is worthy of mockery, especially since he could conceivably become the most powerful person in the world.
Little Donny Convict embarrassed himself in front of the whole world. Again. That's my take.
No, James doesn't resemble a troll in any fashion. Read his comment again and think about the words this time. And then apologize to James.
My favorite point was when she reminded the 800,000 Polish-Americans that Poland was in Putin''s sights next after Ukraine
That certainly resonated strongly over here in Europe, where millions of US citizens live, work, study and serve in the armed forces. www.votefromabroad.org
And, "81 million people fired you".
Very unexpected by him and his team. It was genius. I would guess many of those families are descendants of immigrants encouraged to come by companies to work in Appalachian coal mines. Her remark might (?) take the edge off the fracking / energy attacks he made.
That's an echo of 1976.
That was good. Another point was when he cited a few of the world’s worse dictators as character references. But not many of us are accusing Donnie of having any sense.
Harris: “Why don’t you tell the 800K Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how you would give up on them for a dictator that would eat you for lunch.” This response is very effective in the way that it flips on its head Jerry Fords debate mistake about Poland being under the influence of the Soviet Union. One of the debate moderators who was from the NYT tried to throw him a lifeline and get him to correct himself. That lost him the votes of Eastern European immigrants places like the Midwest and Pennsylvania as well as the election, though the Nixon pardon didn’t help as well.
At the very end - Trump being asked about the future of the country - he had no plans for the future, but a litany of reasons that America is a failing country. I hope that many swing voters will go with the more positive outlook Harris and the democrats have.
I also wished that the moderators would have reigned in Trump more than they did - he told (as usual) lie after lie.
I think failure to rein him in might be a positive. He was viewed in those moments as a man falling apart, unhinged & desperate.
That unhinged and desperate man was my lasting impression. Depressed, pathologically lying, mean, angry and bitter. She was firm, expressive, organized and Presidential.
"I have concepts for plans!" Ha! TikTok that!
Go over to Amazon and see the 20+ PAGES of Merch! search "I have concepts of a plan"
He was given the rope and hanged himself.
and Kamala was holding the rope
FYI, the word is “reined, not “reigned”; reign is what a monarch does. You’re welcome.
I read he got 9 minutes more to speak.
More like five minutes per CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/10/politics/speaking-times-harris-trump-debate-dg/index.html
He repeatedly started talking out of turn and they TURNED HIS MIKE ON. Sheesh.
That seems a low #. I was especially unhappy that he was allowed to interrupt the moderators attempts to move to the next topic, and be rewarded with more open mic time.
Yes but each time he interrupted and spoke he just dug his hole deeper. I'm sure VP Harris was aware of what was happening which is why she essentially gave him free rein. He was his own worst enemy.
Yes according to NYT count. He was allowed to continue speaking but when Harris tried toward the end, she was cut off
Right. That really made me mad. She only tried one time and they stopped her. Ridiculous.
that's what she wanted, to show Trump at his best, a psychopathic lier.
It’s true but all it did was give him more rope with which to hang himself.
9 minutes to hang himself ten feet higher each minute.
I thought Kamala Harris was confident, commanding, compelling, articulate and seized the upper hand from the start. Trump was left scrambling, relying on his greatest hits of lies and misleading information, which is just old and tired at this point. She is the strong leader we need!
Exactly
That immigrants are simultaneously eating our pets and getting gender reassignment surgery. Seriously, when David Muir stated that the police said there weee no reports of pets being eaten. With a straight face.
And when told investigators found no evidence of that happening, Trump replies, "I saw someone on tv say that [their pet was taken and eaten]." Forget the actual professionals who investigate, if someone says it, he's willing to believe it, if he thinks it benefits him somehow. Gullible, dangerous, and weird.
He should again be merely "someone on tv" whom we see before switching channels.
And his followers believe it too.
Someone forgot to tell him that his television buddies lie to bolster his support. Wrong place to look for truth.
Yes!
Reminded me of those mini catalogs and flyers stuffed in mail boxes with weird (!) crap ads & "AS SEEN ON TV"
A friend just had her reassignment surgery and ever since, all she wants to eat are cats ! ;) (Hate to say this, but please not the sarcasm)
I learned last night that a Trumper relative actually believes this story. Because he heard it on Fox or Newsmax, wherever. This is what we're up against. we simply must outvote them
What's worse is that many of the voters they interviewed post debate thought trump won the debate. What the heck!?
The only thing I can think of: Even people we think we know are susceptible to brainwashing — I don't think it's a stretch to call it that — by Fox and Newsmax. Especially if they already disdained liberals
Probably the discussion that embarrassed me most as an American. To have it occur off social media in a presidential debate was beyond belief - almost. And then to see the headlines that JD Vance is even walking back his comments on this. (Hopefully Jim Jordan & Cruz - no hope for MTG - will do so too.)
I need to “amend” my comment. There is no hope. Now that Donnie doubled down on the hoax, JD has exposed himself as a weakling again. He’s reverted to saying basically - should he believe the thousands of people in his district or the city manager.
Kamala correctly pointed out - he is not fit for the office, he doesn’t understand the importance of the American presidency and the stature of that office. Four years of being in the office and he learned nothing, except how to line his pockets and the pockets of his children.
Most damaging, IMO: Trump's assertion about immigrants stealing and eating people's pet dogs and cats. This shows clearly how deranged Trump is: absurd story, already debunked, and Trump believes it.
…cause he “saw it on television.”
Probably on FOX "Not-Really-News"
TV for Morons.
Actually, TV for Republicans. Well, I guess that's an oxymoron isn't it?
Faux News
Like a crazy man!
Either he believes it, or he is knowingly spreading misinformation. Either makes him unfit.
I worry for that community. When he has targeted individuals and minority groups, people have suffered.
His behavior is insane. He is a disgrace indeed.
He is not and never has been, by any stretch of ones imagination, the sharpest knife in the drawer. We need to find him help... not debate with him while he displays his stupidity.
NYT has heartbreaking story of Dad whose son was killed in bus accident with Haitian legal immigrant in Springfield, begging Drump JD campaign to stop abusing his kid’s memory in their false campaign ads. These people have no decency. Worse than McCarthy. Unfortunately, Joe Welch could destroy him in one swoop, but it will take more to deal with these two creeps.
The moments to attack Trump on were his refusal to say he'd veto an abortion ban, his refusal to say that he supports Ukraine, and his concepts of a plan. Dude has had 9 years and his healthcare plan is still in the concept stage. Highlights for Kamala Harris include easily baiting Trump, casually dropping the "generational" word to call him old without calling him old. Her strong defense of women's reproductive choice and explaining the harm that has happened since Trump ended Roe v Wade. The call out the Polish Pennsylvanians. That she invited people to go to a Trump rally. Hell just her whole debate, she was excellent.
The key moment was when Kamala said if you were President Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now planing his next attack on Poland. I think the 800,000 Poles living in Pennsylvania would have a problem with that
This. And that Trump never said that he supports a free and sovereign Ukraine.
...and that Putin would eat him for lunch.
That should help turn PA to a Harris victory.
Putin doesn't need to invade. He just needs a client state with friendly government leaders. What they had before Solidarity.
Boston Globe reporter gave VP Harris a “C” and gave serial liar Trump a “C-“.
He must have watched a different debate. Perhaps he was in MAGAt Fantasyland?
I noticed that and it made me wonder...what underlying bias has he got against women perhaps...as had she been a he would the review had been any different?
Oh thank you, Henry, thank you for saying what we Henriettas have had to say for ever and ever.
There are many people who can’t give a woman credit & don’t want to see women in high power roles. His bias was clear when he somehow managed to give Trump a C-. .
Probably wrote that before the debate so he could go have beers with the boys.
Propagandist.
I'm from Boston the Globe hasn't been the Globe for many years, even the sports pages have shriveled from what they once were.
I was disappointed in KH's performance. She seemed too rehearsed and came across as inauthentic. She was nervous, naturally, but I didn't see her shine through as herself. But I get it. This was pressure.
Trump, on the other hand was a forceful liar, spewing his greatest hits and delivering his exaggerated and misleading message with a great deal of "sincerity," which he faked. He rose to the bait several times and she did manage to make him do that.
But my concern was his performance and demeanor were so practiced, his base will say he was confident and believe all the ridiculous lies he told.
Even the made up eating dog story will be repeated and believed by his followers because Trump said it.
As for the debate itself, I didn't think either of them were excellent at debating.
I would watch another debate only if it was fact checked for both candidates in real time. I'm tired of Trump's fire hose of lies and then the accusations of lying toward KH.
Fact check them both. Let people see what the real truth is and who's telling it.
Trump over 30 lies to VP Harris’s ONE. She did well enough that he ran screaming home to mommy and doesn’t want any more. Best result ever if he keeps his word on that.
She did fine. If she looked “practiced” it’s because she was prepared. She was a career prosecutor and a serving US Senator. It’s not in her DNA to go into any situation without being prepared.
Lynn, imo answering questions isn’t a debate. That’s not the speaker’s’ fault. Responsibility lies with those who set the format.
Trump has NEVER debated and imo couldn’t if you put a gun to his head.
I agree about fact-checking. Maybe build in time to review lies and ket only the other party rebut.
#1 pet peeve for me: Not muting mics when s candidate won’t sthu.
For Republicans looking for a reason to leave, his insistence that he won 2020 (even now!) and his comment about January 6 (just came to give a speech) ought to help them find the door.
It won't. These people are dangerous fanatics...worse that fanatical Boston (0r other city) sports fans.
I'm good with them just deciding not to vote at all.
Think Inclusion...we need to bring people in, not let them wander around aimlessly.
His lie that he didn’t just a week ago, on national TV, say” I lost by a whisker “, should be played on a loop on every channel 24/7. The statement and then the lie to debate moderators and Americans.
So many moments from which to choose! Multiple clips are being replayed that folks will have a choice depending upon their individual proclivities. The deep undercurrent running through them all is that Harris exposed Trump as weak. The naked emperor was on full display.
It was great to see Harris authentically represent herself and her policies. Everything from her actively pursuing civil behavior by essentially cornering trump into shaking hands, her natural nervousness in the beginning few minutes, her consistent responses to questions when pressed and her believable explanations on why she has evolved on some of her policy stances. She also did a heck of a job in triggering trump into being trump.
Oh, the way he accuses people of what he himself is doing-as if she is paying and bussing people into her rallies..its like a confession when you think about it. It makes me realize he must have eaten some poor Haitian immigrants pet.
If you haven't seen it yet, watch the MeidasTouch video about the "Trump Projector" on YouTube. It captures this brilliantly
I can't find Trump Projector. Is there another name??
I don't know what happened, but I can't find the clip either. But jump to 11:30 in this one and you can see it. https://youtu.be/os-Sbnt7wXU?feature=shared
Projection!
Excellent!! Thanks! As they say: "Accuse others of that which you do!"
The thing that most impressed me with Harris tonight is her calm manner. If I had been in her place, they would have been pulling me off the giant orange turd less than a half an hour in. If nothing else makes you believe she can handle a catastrophe, this should!
People who want him in the WH for tax cuts, abortion bans, his “strongman” demeanor, and his willingness to bend the knee anyone with a fat wallet, friend or foe, will be working hard to elect him. Last night changed nothing for them. They (the CEOs and the dictators) all know he’s nothing more than a useful puppet idiot who will serve their own agendas. Magas? They won’t change their minds. He’s boring but they’ll still vote for him. The only way to get rid of him is to win with overwhelming numbers. And even then, electoral college and scotus could take it away. Vote, get your friends to vote, drive your adult kids, your grannys and your neighbors’ grannys to the polls to vote. The debate changed nothing.
For me, there were two moments:
1) Eyebrows up - when Harris invited people to go to a Trump rally and watch people leave from boredom. Trump's eyebrows shot up - and we knew he lost control
2) I showed up for a speech - Trump completely throwing J6ers under the bus on national TV. This will cost him a small fraction of his base.
I loved watching him realize in real time he was throwing j6ers right under the bus and then the only way he knew how to pivot was throwing someone ELSE under the bus ...so he chose the police?! It was beautiful, no notes, hope his base enjoys the snake continuing to eat itself 😅
The ouroboros.
She owned the opening moment by invading his space and extending her hand saying “Kamala Harris”! She was doing James Bond style “Harris. Kamala Harris.” Tada. That was the moment I knew she would unnerve him.
Unfortunately, IF there were still any "undecided voters" watching last night, the debate likely wasn't as helpful as Taylor Swift's "tweet" supporting Harris. Thank you Taylor, at 79 I may have just became your oldest fan.
Sorry, my 87 year old mother would like a word! And add her 63 year old daughter!
Harris/Walz 2024
Everyone got what they wanted: Democrats wanted Harris' intelligence and toughness to be apparent; Republicans wanted the typical Trump bombast; and the uncommitted wanted to feel superior and above the fray. They all got what they wanted. The only thing that may have had an effect was for those who claim they know who Trump is but don't really know Harris, they now know who Harris is.
Hopefully it will make a difference.
It is amazing that the headlines aren't shouting: "Unhinged lunatic falsely claims Democrats are killing babies, that U.S. democracy has ended, immigrants are eating pets, and world war III is imminent if his rival wins." Lazy bothsiderism journalists are going to keep doing what they do.
However, Harris did loose an opportunity. It is equally amazing that Trump was IMPEACHED for extorting Zelensky by withholding javelin missiles as a campaign stunt, and that this was never even mentioned. There is so much dirt on Trump that his first impeachment is already an obscure polifact from a simpler bygone era (2019).
Finally, it is awful to see Harris pandering to fossil fuel interests. That is politics in PA. At the same time, I'm a PA voter, and many of us put climate first. She may be "hiding the ball" in order to get through November. However, we are well past time for real climate leadership.
Yes, but the best way to eliminate fossil fuels is to advance green alternatives. As the green energy becomes the standard, fossil fuels will be phased out. No need to pick a fight when you can circumvent it.
Thanks for voicing that criticism of Harris. I know several people who are finding it hard to vote for her. I hope it doesn't make a difference in the end and even more I hope there is a surge of protest against this and other pandering if she is successful in November. Well past time, indeed (we were put back years by Trump).
Moment #1: Kamala Harris walks over to Trump and shakes his hand. She is confident and assertive in her presence. Trump seems to cringe and only grudgingly acknowledge her.
Moment #2: Trump tries to needle Harris with “I’m talking now.” Maintaining her composure (a feat heroic all its own), she nevertheless shows an expression that speaks as clearly as any retort, “Really? You want to go there?”
I'm reading through the comments and no one has said how Kamala slipped in Wharton School of Business as an institution who said his economic policies are a horror show. He had to come back and he did with, Top professors at Wharton love my plan, say my plan is the best plan.
How many reporters are dialing the school or walking the campus looking for economics professors right now??
His imaginary facts.
Sadly no ‘mainstream’ journalists will do that legwork.
Trump avoiding eye contact. Sign of weakness in him or her dominance. Either way.
She wasn't intimidated. He wasn't coherent. Not much new.
JUST A HE SAID "YOU CAN GRAB THEM BY THEIR PUSSY AND THEY WON'T SAY A THING"
SO TOO HE THINKS YOU CAN GRAB WOMEN BY THEIR UTERUS AND THEY WANT SAY A THING..
DEAR WOMEN
YOU FINALLY HAVE THE CHANCE TO PROVE HIM INDUBITABLY WRONG..
The handshake. Brilliant.
It was one of the best
Kamala is the future she is eloquent while being bad ass
So many points stick out!
The pouring in from the insane asylums and prisons eating your pets was a classic one
Getting under his skin about rally size
After 9 years no plan for health care
Abortions in late term and after birth and him saying he was the leader for IVF!
Throwing his beloved J6ers under the bus
He couldn’t answer any yes or no answers
He said she hated Isreal and Muslims …
Him going on and on about Orban
Glad to see the moderators calling out some lies but let him as usual carry on longer
It Probably was for the best to see him rant himself silly
The handshake was perfect
Pointing out what ending the DOJ would look like
Pointing out if he were President Putin would be sitting in Kyiv and trump mentioned Putin liked her - ha! That was under his skin
I liked her strong stance that the a ceasefire must happen in Gaza and all the hideous loss of life
Her plans for business and home owners
With all the crap he spewed there is only so much to retaliate on she kept pivoting back to reality and her plans
It’s all tired was on point and it’s time to turn the page isn’t more true
People are exhausted
I’m exhausted
Honestly she’s brilliant and a star
I can’t wait to say Madame President!
I think it's really important to keep what you said in mind, that a lot of us here and watching last night are way above average as far as how "politically in tune" we were, but I think there were probably more "undecided" voters than we realize tuning in yesterday. Specifically people who want to know more about Harris, who have heard about the rally hype, who maybe caught snippets of the energy at the DNC.
And what I think was the most important part of last night was that millions and millions of people got exposed to 90 mins of trump being as incoherent and nasty as he ever is without any "sane washing" that most people have experienced if they get most of their news from mainstream sources.
We all know that allegedly the people are deadlocked between them, but all those "representative" polls assume that 100% of those people will show up to vote, and then if they did the race would be "dead even"...but we know people don't show up so what was important for tonight was to give people a show about WHY they should show up. Whether your "why" is because you finally saw Trump blither about eating cats or because you saw Harris be commanding, human, etc I think this debate did a great job in that respect.
No one is UNDECIDED. Only a person who WAS a trump supporter but no longer is, would say that!
I mean I did specifically put "undecided" in quotes, because I don't mean it in the way that mainstream news means it. If you look at my whole comment, I am specifically talking about people who are "undecided" about *whether they will come out and vote at all*......
But also, to your point, those potential former trump supporters are absolutely still part of the voting public and they do need to make a choice, as obvious as that is to people like us who are obviously very tuned in to politics, and these events are for people like them too. People who haven't tuned in since 2020 are seeing a very different, and worse, trump than they supported in 2020 and I think this was a great opportunity to show them that without the "sane washing" that has been going on about Trump.
I heard an “undecided” Pennsylvania voter interviewed on public radio yesterday. There’s no such thing as undecided in this race — only attention whores.
It was a brilliant prosecutor crawling up a convicted felon’s rear end. Not her first rodeo. As for him, only smooth moments were over-practiced laugh lines from his little campaign rallies.
I was amazed when he talked about how Orban is his biggest fan. And refused to answer the question about wanting Ukraine to remain an independent nation. No reason to even mention the pet eating delusion. He is just a puppet of authoritarian regimes everywhere. Such a danger to our country.
The Orange Antichrist was totally deranged, unhinged, ranting, undisciplined, psychotic, going off on tangents, and continued to LIE about everything. Kamala kicked his Bloated Russian owned as$ 😂🤣😬his campaign debate prepper did a great job - for Democrats! #Vote Harris Walz 2024
What most people should remember, from this debate, is that genocide wasn't front and central, but in fact was MIA. How many of us, just a few months ago, could have imagined that we would be perfectly OK with that?
Sad but true. Israel handed another 20bn to exterminate brown people, doesn't even register.
We aren't...there is nothing strategically possible that can be done at this point in time for long term US security as the middle east is a potential catch for others down the road.
I don't disagree, but I feel that if enough people vote against Harris, or don't vote at all, because of what is happening in Gaza, we'll get Trump back and the situation for Palestinians will be a thousand times worse with him in office. We need her in order to continue to try to stop the genocide.
VP Harris told the truth! She called him a liar! I loved that. I loved her comment to him: “that’s rich” coming from a 34-count felon and a man found guilty of sexual assault! Tell it Kamala! She was more in command of trump than anyone! Inviting people to his rallies to see bored crowds leaving early. That was the beginning of the end.
The world tuned in for this!
My best friend never talks politics with me. But last night he texted when Trump put his paw in his mouth over his warped fear that immigrants are eating pets. That bizarre fear-mongering surely resonated. Trump has to be desperate now.
He could not answer any yes or no questions, abortion, wanting Ukraine to win the war, nor would he say any regrets of his January 6 actions. He’s a weird pathetic old man.
I felt like I was watching a new version of beauty and the beast, whereas in this version the beast never grows up, never sees the light, only becomes more and more hideous.
The whole debate was filled with V. P. Harris appearing confident and ready to take on the job of defeating Trump & his fascist MAGA base & then move on to entering the White House as President. Her comments regarding Russia and abortion, in my opinion, couldn't help hit home with the voters from coast to coast. Her natural infectious & joyful personality was indeed in sharp contrast to Trump and his angry babbling self.
Yes, yes, yes. When will Trump voters 55+ wake up from their slumber vis a vis Russia. They know Russia has never been our friend, and with a cold blooded maniac at the helm, Russia is deeply our enemy. The Ukraine horror aside, the Russians have been feeding propaganda into American's brains via social media for two decades. No wonder people are confused. And people are confused. Very fn confused.
From the moment Harris walk over to trump and forced him to shake her hand, she clearly established control. I think that power move really rattled him.
My favorites:
I have concepts of a [healthcare] plan.
I told my people-I have great people-Let it rot (Obamacare)
I've been a leader on IVF...Fertilization
Question: Is there anything you regret about Jan6?
T-I made a speech. It was all Nancy Pelosi's fault.
Yep! The old worn out blame game that didn’t work last night
I remember as a kid being told that the Asian people moving into our city were eating cats and small dogs. Can’t believe a person running for President of our country would propagate such lies.
One of the oldest racists tropes around. But his supporters live on the fear and lies he feeds them.
Memorable to me: the visual: Kamala looks wide awake and enjoying her experience; Trump continually scowls and squints when searching his mind for answers.
I was disappointed that Trump was allowed to consume so much time, that he was allowed to interrupt, until his voice and presence became more and more aggravating. [? somewhere reported that he had 39 times to speak compared to maybe 26 for Kamala]
The debate was wonderful for my candidate. DT was angry, bellicose, and dishonest. My highlight was when Kamala turned directly to him to say that military leaders had said, “You are a disgrace!” He had no reply and looked for a moment as though a black cat had walked across his path.
Donald was not gonna shake her hand at the very start; KH had to walk over and initiate a handshake. Lame on his part, showed weakness….psychopath.
The moment that caught me most positively was when Harris said her question to those of us who have suffered is not "are you a democrat? are you a Republican? but ARE YOU OKAY."
There really is no comparison between the two. On one hand, we saw and angry, bitter, demented fool who would lead the country into a dystopian nightmare. And on the other hand, we saw a brilliant , optimistic women providing a factual basis for a progressive future. I cannot imagine that there is a segment of the population that would take trump seriously even after having been marinated with propaganda and lies for all of these years.
Prediction: Within a week Trump, Vance and Republicans will be saying that immigrants are coming to America illegally just so they're detained and can thereby get sexual reassignment surgery for free.
A week after that they'll complain how hard it is to get that surgery because all the doctors are tied up in the prisons and schools, making America's healthcare system more of a disgrace.
For him: suggesting he doesn’t talk to his running mate, repeating the same complaints ad nauseam, tossing in the new conspiracy.
For her: going to him to introduce herself. I floored that he was in office 4 yrs and never met her! Bringing her A game and making sure her policies, beliefs, and plans were spoken.
I would have liked a stronger statement about the border from her, because I’m in TX and I’m SO tired of hearing about it. Put that dog out to stay.
I agree. Really making it clear that he had stopped the bipartisan tough border bill. He stopped it for his campaign, not for the people suffering under the current situation--citizens and would be migrants, and those charged with enforcing.
To answer the first question, it was the Trump rally invitation, where Harris told voters how boring they’ve gotten. To answer the second question, I thought Harris did better by far, but she should’ve elaborated on policy, particularly climate and antitrust enforcement. She put a lot of thought into macho posturing on defense, but relative to those, too little on things like federal jobs programs, the IRA, and unions
Check out Harris's website where she articulates her policies.
I did, and I noticed they’re fairly light, compared to her 2019 website https://web.archive.org/web/20200711041132/https://kamalaharris.org/agenda/
It might just be me, or just my generation (see https://www.theupandup.us/p/genz-craving-policy-presidential-debate-2024), but at this point, I’ve cut her enough slack on policy
Actually there wasn’t any one moment for me but the overall appearance of the orange stain as an immature man with a schoolboy mentality. The difference between the two as far as who looked more presidential was stark. Every time he would reply to a zing from Harris showed how simple it was for Harris to reveal that “little boy”. He may have been given more microphone time because of his loud badgering of the commentators but what he said each time showed how unfit and dangerous he is to return to the WH. In that way Harris clearly won the debate.
The eating of Dogs was kinda cute. Reminds me of a story related by one of his possible VP choices.
His scary face impressions were kind of entertainingly... "weird". He never disappoints.
I was glad to see Trump called out by the moderator(s) for his lies...But not certified #'s of lies?
So where was Melania...the dutifully, ever supportive wife.
Might have done better on Gaza/Israel issue perhaps....though I am not sure how, as it is needed to be dealt with after the homeland was established, when we had the option.
NATO discussion was meaningful and a fearsome reality check.
She needed to hit it out of the ball park, such that Trump supporters could be provided the option/excuse of walking away from Trump, while saving face. Not at all sure she accomplished that. Trump's supporters are dangerous, easily manipulated fanatics, supported financially by some major $ figures/persons with their own agenda...They are as close to being Oligarchs as any could be. In Russia, they have Putin...in the US they want Trump. They have the Supreme Court and Republican Party, now all they may need... is the White House. It would make their program that much easier to operate, but may in the long run not be needed at this time?
Had her delivery been more like Biden's last address to Congress, I would have been more pleased...although as the debate moved along she became more confident...so perhaps if another debate were to happen...or if we had more time?
I think most "undecideds" watching last night will probably vote for Trump.
If they think the biggest problem in America right now is immigrants eating cats and dawgs.
Sigh.
I agree with Judd - undecideds didn't watch. It is up to the talking heads and Youtube influencers to dissect whether Harris "looked presidential." She has an amazingly steep hill to climb. Plenty of people in this country will not vote for a black woman, ever. She did, however, mop the floor with Trump last night.
I hear you, but apparently CNN scraped up 13 undecideds from somewhere. 4 remained undecided after, 7 went for Harris, so that's plus 5 for November. Whoop!
i hope you're being sarcastic
Ryan…he sounds like a troll, looks like a troll, smells like a troll. 😂
I don't want to comment about my personal hygiene, but yes I was being sarcastic. A ridiculous grumpy old man mumbling about some racist nonsense he saw on TV is worthy of mockery, especially since he could conceivably become the most powerful person in the world.
Little Donny Convict embarrassed himself in front of the whole world. Again. That's my take.
No, James doesn't resemble a troll in any fashion. Read his comment again and think about the words this time. And then apologize to James.