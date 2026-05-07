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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
13h

Unregulated capitalism has brought us here.

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A Sarcastic Prophet's avatar
A Sarcastic Prophet
13h

If only Barry Manilow had known when he wrote the jingle, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” I hope you don’t find out that Band-Aid is sticking it to us in ways it shouldn’t or I’ll have no childhood jingles left to sing.

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