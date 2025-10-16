Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judd Legum's avatar
Judd Legum
4h

Hi everyone. I just want to let everyone know that I've both corrected the error of the date of the protest, which is SATURDAY, October 18 and sent out a corrected version of the piece to the entire list. Sorry for making this mistake. -- Judd

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Krister Ulmanis's avatar
Krister Ulmanis
8h

Correction…the 18th is a Saturday …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Judd Legum and others
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture