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HM Haskins's avatar
HM Haskins
11h

The complete ineptitude of this administration is absolutely stunning. The truth seems to be the exact opposite of what our liar-in-chief says. Keep up the factual reporting Judd!

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Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
11h

A few thoughts here.

1. The Iranian government seems more believable than ours. Let that sink in.

2. The markets i.e. the wealth class are still under the belief that you can take Trump’s word on something which explains the market reaction yesterday.

3. Most importantly, Iran doesn’t have to win battles to win the war, they just have to not surrender. History has shown this to be true time and time again when a undermanned foe eventually wins an unexpected victory. It is how Afghanistan drove the Soviets out. Vietnam did it with the U.S. and it is how we won our Revolution.

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