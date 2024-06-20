At the pride parade in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, accounting giant Deloitte promoted its support of the LGBTQ community:

In June 2023, Deloitte produced a report on "LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work." In a letter accompanying the report, Emma Codd, the company's Global Chief Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Officer, said she hoped it would enable organizations "to take the necessary steps to turn positive messaging on LGBT+ inclusion into concrete actions."

This month, Deloitte had its in-house designers create 10 postcards "designed to spread thousands of messages of hope, positivity and pride."

On X, Deloitte maintains an account dedicated to its LGBTQ community, @DeloitteProud. "We are dedicated to elevating the voices, perspectives, and stories of those within our Pride community," the company says on its corporate website. "Our social campaign #PrideIsEternal is part of our promise to elevate and celebrate the diversity of our 2SLGBTQIA+ colleagues. When our people speak, we seek to listen, embedding respect in everything we do."

Deloitte received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, which is produced by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's most prominent LGBTQ rights organization. Corporations can "receive up to 25 points deducted from their score for a large-scale official or public anti-LGBTQ+ blemish on their recent records." Deloitte received no deductions.

And yet, a Popular Information investigation finds that since November 8, 2022, Deloitte has donated at least $679,000 to vehemently anti-LGBTQ federal and state politicians. This total includes:

1. $365,500 donated by Deloitte's corporate PAC to the campaigns and leadership PACs of 51 members of Congress that received a zero rating on the latest Congressional scorecard produced by HRC. 2. $10,000 donated by Deloitte's corporate PACs to 13 state legislators who sponsored anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee and Louisiana. 3. $2,500 donated by Deloitte's corporate PACs to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R), who signed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation into law this year. 4. $301,000 donated by Deloitte to the Republican Governors Association (RGA), which supports anti-LGBTQ governors and candidates.

Deloitte is not alone. Popular Information has identified 25 corporations that are highly rated on HRC's Corporate Equality Index and collectively donated at least $17,840,761 in support of federal and state anti-gay politicians. The totals include:

1. Contributions to members of Congress (and their leadership PACs) that received a zero rating on the latest Congressional scorecard produced by HRC. 2. Contributions to sponsors of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio and Tennessee. 3. Contributions to the RGA, the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), and the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) — national 527 organizations that support anti-LGBTQ candidates.

The list features some of the most prominent corporations in the United States.

AT&T has donated at least $1,269,650 to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2022

AT&T bills itself as “an original corporate ally” of the LGBTQ+ community. The company boasts that, in 1975, it was “one of the first major American corporations to adopt a policy prohibiting discrimination against employees based on sexual orientation.”

Still, the company acknowledges that “much work” remains, adding that it’s “committed to standing behind the LGBTQ+ community.” AT&T has signed a statement opposing anti-LGBTQ+ state legislation. In the company’s words: “AT&T’s support of the LGBTQ+ community is, in every way, year-round.”

This month, AT&T’s LGBTQ Employee Resource Group – The League – is urging others to join them in the “fight to make LGBTQ rights equal nationwide.”

“Pride is a joyful celebration of all of the beautiful identities of our LGBTQ+ community,” The League wrote. “But this is also a moment of crisis for our country and our community. Lives are literally on the line. Too many people — trans people, Black and Brown people, people living with HIV & AIDS, people being denied basic care — are facing unprecedented attacks.”

Nevertheless, AT&T has donated at least $1,269,650 to anti-LGBTQ state and federal politicians since November 2022, according to a review of campaign finance reports. This includes at least $581,500 to the campaigns and leadership PACs of 97 members of Congress who received a zero rating from the HRC.

AT&T also donated $250,000 to the RGA, $250,000 to the RSLC, $125,000 to the RAGA, and $63,050 to 74 anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, and Tennessee.

These donations include a $10,000 check from AT&T's PAC to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R), who this year signed a bill that, among other things, prohibits individuals at state universities from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities. The law, which takes effect October 1, also bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public institutions. Under the new rules, state agencies will have the ability to “discipline or terminate the employment of any employee or contractor who knowingly violates this act.”

Ivey had previously signed a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth, making Alabama “the first state to criminalize the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender people under age 19.” In 2022, she also signed legislation restricting trans bathroom access at public schools and prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-5 classrooms.

"I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl," Ivey said at the time.

AT&T did not respond to a request for comment.

Comcast has donated at least $1,224,000 to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2022

“Pride is universal,” Comcast declared this month. The cable company says it has been “committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community” and “their unwavering resilience and pride” since as early as 1986. Like AT&T, Comcast emphasizes that its support and celebration of LGBTQ+ communities is “year-round.” The company also claims to be “a longstanding partner of the Human Rights Campaign,” having “proudly signed on to the HRC’s Business Statement on Anti-LGBTQ+ State Legislation.”

This month, Comcast released “new interviews spotlighting LGBTQ+ community champions” as part of its Pride programming. Interview guests included employees at the Trevor Project and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Another interview was with a senior director at GLAAD, the world’s largest queer media advocacy group. On June 3, GLAAD’s CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called on “corporate leaders” to “lead and respond to hate with undeterred support for the LGBTQ community.” A 2024 Fact Sheet published by GLAAD cites 2021, 2022, and 2023 as “record-setting years for anti-LGBTQ legislation.”

Yet, Comcast has donated at least $413,000 to the campaigns and leadership PACs of 73 members of Congress who received a zero rating from HRC since November 2022. Comcast has also donated $255,000 to the RGA, $292,500 to the RSLC, and $237,500 to the RAGA – all three of which back anti-LGBTQ+ politicians across the country.

On the state level, Comcast gave $26,000 to 15 anti-LGBTQ lawmakers in Louisiana and Tennessee. About three-fourths of these donations – $19,000 – went to nine anti-LGBTQ+ legislators in Tennessee who co-sponsored legislation that criminalizes helping trans youth receive gender-affirming care out-of-state without their parents' consent. Under the state’s kidnapping statute, it is already a felony to transport a minor out of state without parental permission.

Comcast also backed Tennessee State Senator John Stevens (R), who is behind a new law that “allows the Department of Children’s Services to place foster transgender youth with legal guardians who do not accept or affirm their gender identity.”

Comcast did not respond to a request for comment.

Walmart has donated at least $965,000 to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2022

Walmart is ringing in Pride Month with LGBTQ-themed merchandise. The collection, “Pride Always,” features a range of products: rainbow-colored attire, canvas bags that read “totes gay,” pronoun pins, and more. In May, the company published a post promoting the collection with the caption: “Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love.​”

On its website, the retail titan highlights that it’s “[o]ne of 15 companies to earn top scores on three of Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality measures.” Walmart’s "Careers" page, meanwhile, features a video of store associates participating in the San Francisco Pride Parade. At the end of the video, a message flashes on the screen that says “Pride in our customers, our associates, and our communities. Always.”

Since November 2022, however, Walmart has donated at least $965,000 to anti-LGBTQ state and federal lawmakers. This amount includes $280,500 to the campaigns and leadership PACs of 79 members of Congress who received a zero rating from HRC. Walmart also donated $535,000 to the RGA, $135,000 to the RSLC, and $14,500 to state legislators in Louisiana, Ohio, and Tennessee behind anti-LGBTQ legislation.

In Ohio, Walmart’s contributions bankrolled the campaigns of eight lawmakers who successfully pushed a law this year that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth. The law, which was scheduled to go into effect in April, is currently enjoined by the courts.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

UnitedHealth has donated at least $1,028,750 to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2022

“[W]e proudly celebrate and embrace diversity and an inclusive culture,” UnitedHealth Group said this month.

The health insurer claimed its “commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion isn't just a one-month endeavor; it's part of every conversation and interaction in our workplace.” UnitedHealth Group also said that it was “honored” to have earned the distinction of being a “Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion” by HRC.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group advised employers to “create a culture that supports the LGBTQ+ community.” Providing comprehensive health benefits to LGBTQ+ employees, UnitedHealthcare argued, “is an important step employers can take to demonstrate their commitment to this population.”

But an analysis of campaign finance reports from November 2022 to the present day shows that UnitedHealth Group has donated at least $188,000 to 35 federal lawmakers who received a zero rating from HRC, $650,000 to the RGA, and $150,000 to the RSLC. UnitedHealth Group has also donated $40,750 to lawmakers in Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, and Tennessee who have championed anti-LGBTQ laws.

In Idaho, UnitedHealth Group backed the co-sponsors of H. 668, a bill that bans the use of public funds for gender-affirming care. Signed into law in March, the measure impacts nonbinary and trans residents who receive coverage through Medicaid or state insurance policies. The Idaho Capitol Sun reports that nearly 300,000 Idahoans are on Medicaid, and about 62,000 state employees – not including family members – are on state insurance plans.

Advocates have called the law discriminatory, with many pointing out that trans people are more likely to live in poverty. A 2023 survey by KFF found that “[a] larger share of trans adults have incomes below $50,000 per year than non-trans adults.” Trans people are also more likely to be uninsured than non-trans adults.

UnitedHealth Group did not respond to a request for comment.

CVS has donated at least $1,079,485 to anti-LGBTQ politicians since 2022

This month, CVS customers can shop from a curated selection of “LGBTQ+ owned or founded brands.” For years, the company has received a perfect score from the HRC. CVS was also a signatory of the HRC’s Business Statement on Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation, and said that its decision to sign “builds on our history of support for the LGBTQ community.”

In May, the company announced that it became an “inaugural member” of the Trevor Project’s new Corporate Ally Network. “Joining the Corporate Ally Network and continuing to work with The Trevor Project to provide life-saving support for LGBTQ+ young people is integral to our efforts to reduce suicide among our Aetna members,” CVS’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathy Moffitt said. “Through our collective efforts, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

CVS, however, has donated $127,000 to the campaigns and leadership PACs of 23 members of Congress that have received a zero rating from HRC since November 2022. The company has also donated $550,000 to the RGA, $125,325 to the RAGA, $260,000 to the RSLC, and $17,250 to state politicians in Louisiana, Ohio, and Tennessee who helped enact anti-LGBTQ laws in 2024.

CVS did not respond to a request for comment.

Other major corporations supporting anti-LGBTQ politicians

Microsoft sent the following statement in response to Popular Information’s request for comment: “We recognize that to make progress on the issues that matter to our customers and to our business, we must engage with candidates who hold a range of views. Given the breadth of our policy agenda, it’s unlikely we’ll agree with any candidate on every issue, but we’ve learned that engagement—even when individuals hold different positions—is an essential part of achieving progress.”

The other companies did not respond to a request for comment.