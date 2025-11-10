Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eddie's avatar
Eddie
11h

Tucker, spelled with an "F".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

I'd be astonished if any of these companies were to respond to a request for comment. How do you defend monetarily supporting Nazi propaganda?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture