An image from Tucker Carlson’s October 27 interview with Nick Fuentes (YouTube/@TuckerCarlson)

Nick Fuentes is a white supremacist, antisemite, and misogynist. Fuentes, the 27-year-old leader of the extremist “groyper” movement, advocates for racial segregation, praises Hitler, and argues that women should not be allowed to vote.

“Jews are running society, women need to shut the fuck up, Blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise,” Fuentes said on the March 28 edition of his podcast. “White men need to run the household, they need to run the country, they need to run the companies. They just need to run everything.”

Nevertheless, on October 27, Tucker Carlson interviewed Fuentes for more than two hours on Carlson’s popular podcast. During the interview, where Fuentes criticized the “organized Jewry” for dividing America, called for the creation of a “pro-white” Christian movement, and said he was a “fan” of Joseph Stalin, Carlson did not challenge Fuentes’ bigoted views.

Instead, Carlson praised Fuentes as “amazing,” “clearly talented,” and “engaged.” He described Fuentes’ ideas as “not crazy.” Carlson criticized those who dismissed Fuentes as “racist” or “an anti-semite” rather than take Fuentes’ political views seriously.

Carlson’s interview with Fuentes drew widespread condemnation, including from figures on the political right.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro said Carlson’s interview of Fuentes established him as the “most virulent super-spreader of vile ideas in America.” Fox News Host Mark Levin called Carlson a “Nazi promoter“ and “a modern-day David Duke.” A Wall Street Journal op-ed argued Carlson gave Fuentes “a platform to air a sampling of his antisemitic, racist and misogynistic views uncontested.”

“If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat global Jewry, and you say nothing, then you are a coward and you are complicit in that evil,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opined that “conservatives should feel no obligation to carry water for antisemites.” Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) said Carlson was functioning as “a modern-day Hitler youth“ and has “inspired a movement of hate in our midst.”

Yet, as Carlson’s ideological allies abandon him, three prominent companies are currently sponsoring Carlson’s podcast. Rocket Money, Eight Sleep, and Beam have all sponsored Carlson’s podcast after the Fuentes interview.

These sponsorships are not the result of automated ad placements. Carlson has personally read ad copy for all three companies and promoted special discount codes for each company’s products. Through these ads, Rocket Money, Eight Sleep, and Beam are financing Carlson’s efforts to mainstream white supremacy, anti-semitism, and other extremist views.

Rocket Money sponsors Tucker Carlson

Rocket Money is a budgeting app that is part of Rocket Companies, a financial services corporation with a market capitalization of over $45 billion and annual revenues in excess of $9 billion.

Rocket Money sponsored the November 3 edition of Carlson’s podcast, which aired just a few days after the Fuentes interview. During the episode, Carlson said that he was “excited to partner with Rocket Money” and read an advertisement for the service. Carlson also promoted a special Rocket Money URL featuring his last name.

Rocket Companies says it holds itself to the highest moral standards. “The high road is not optional; for us, it’s the only choice,” the company boasts. “To our clients and team members, trust is the most valuable thing at Rocket Companies.” That company says that it is committed “to do the right thing” and ensure “our inclusive culture is guided by our core values.”

Rocket Companies did not respond to a request for comment.

Eight Sleep sponsors Tucker Carlson

Eight Sleep sells a pricey mattress topper that allows users to control the temperature of their bed. The company has raised $260 million, generated $500 million in revenue, and is currently valued at over $1 billion. It has a large roster of celebrity endorsers, including athletes Charles Leclerc, Taylor Fritz, Brock Purdy, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Aaron Judge, and Jimmy Butler.

Eight Sleep sponsored the October 29 edition of Carlson’s podcast. Carlson read an ad for Eight Sleep, personally endorsed the product, and offered listeners $350 off with the code “TUCKER.”

According to the Eight Sleep website, the company “continually celebrate[s] the diverse community different individuals cultivate.” It also specifically markets its products to women.

Eight Sleep did not respond to a request for comment.

Beam sponsors Tucker Carlson

Beam is a supplement company that has raised over $12 million in funding and generates millions in annual sales. Prominent athletes and celebrities, including NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, CrossFit Games champion Matt Fraser, and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, have endorsed and invested in the company.

Beam sponsored the November 3 edition of Carlson’s podcast, “It’s Time to Decide: America First or Lindsey Graham’s Psychosexual Death Cult?” During the episode, Carlson said Beam’s “best offer of the year” was available to listeners of his show. He said that Beam’s products could deliver “the best sleep you’ve ever had.” Carlson offered 50% off Beam’s “Dream Powder” with code “TUCKER.”

Beam’s website says the company values “diversity” and “inclusion.” It also features a line of products, “Glow,” specifically targeted to women.

Beam did not respond to a request for comment.