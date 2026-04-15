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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
10h

I feel like the exploitative nature of gig work as a function of an economy that increasingly devalues workers can't be talked about enough. Having your life savings get depleted and being forced to do DoorDash to pay medical bills is a sign of a sick society, not something to flaunt for political capital.

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Eddie's avatar
Eddie
9h

Door Dash lady delivered a bogus meal to a bogus meathead and he tipped her with a Shit Sandwich.

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