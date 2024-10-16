Tonight at 8 PM Eastern, I’ll join Joyce Vance, the author of the Civil Discourse newsletter, for a live conversation about the intersection of law and politics and the 2024 election. You are invited to attend!

Joyce is a former United States Attorney who worked for the Department of Justice for 25 years. She is currently a law professor and the author of Civil Discourse, where she breaks down complex legal issues in plain English. Some of her recent pieces include detailed breakdowns of special prosecutor Jack Smith's new filing in his case against Trump and the reinstatement of Georgia's abortion ban.

The conversation is part of the Substack Election Dialogues, an effort to bring together political figures, reporters, and commentators for live video conversations, confronting the most consequential questions of the political moment.

Tune in to watch Joyce and me grapple with the most important legal questions surrounding the 2024 election. We will also be answering your questions. To join, you’ll need to download the Substack app.

If there are any questions or issues you would like Joyce and me to address, please leave them in the comments.

I hope you will join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern!