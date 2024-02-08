Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) walks up the House steps on Friday, January 12, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Proponents of the great replacement theory in the United States claim that Democrats are attempting to "replace" white Americans with non-white immigrants. This racist myth was popularized by The Camp of the Saints, the 1973 novel by French author Jean Raspail. The book is "an apocalyptic tale that attempts to depict the destruction of white, Western society at the hands of mass immigration from the Global South." It gained popularity "among American white supremacist and anti-immigrant groups in the 1980s and 1990s."

In addition to being misguided, the conspiracy theory is extremely dangerous. The white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville in 2017, an event that resulted in deadly violence, chanted, "You will not replace us!" In 2022, an 18-year-old drove nearly 200 miles to a grocery store in Buffalo and shot and killed 10 Black people. The shooter, who pled guilty to 10 counts of murder, left behind a 180-page manifesto that "repeatedly cited" the great replacement theory.

Great replacement theory also motivated numerous other violent attacks, including a 2015 mass murder in South Carolina that left nine people dead, the 2019 massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue that took the lives of 11 people, and the 2018 slaughter of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart.

Former Representative Steve King (R-IA), an extremist with ties to white nationalism, adopted the great replacement theory, posting, "[w]e can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies" in 2017. The great replacement theory was popularized in 2021 by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who said the great replacement theory was "true" and "what’s happening, actually."

Today, leading Republicans are unapologetically promoting the great replacement theory. On February 3, Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) quoted a post on X by Elon Musk. The original post by Musk was a screenshot of an AP article with the headline, "Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants." Although Musk didn't mention it, this was actually an article from January 16, 2021. It discusses Biden's support for a path to citizenship for Dreamers — undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children — and other immigrants. Musk said the 2021 article was proof that Biden's plan was to "get as many illegals in the country as possible" and then "legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state." Hudson endorsed this theory, adding that "[n]ow we know why Biden opened the border on his first day in office and refuses to do anything about it."

Hudson's claim is false. Biden did not "open the border on his first day in office." He left Trump's restrictive policies, including the denial of asylum under Title 42, in place for years. But Hudson is also promoting the great replacement theory. He is a white Republican claiming that Biden is conspiring to replace him with non-white immigrants.

Hudson is not just any Republican member of the House of Representatives. He is a member of the GOP leadership and the chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the entity responsible for keeping Republicans in charge of the House.

As chair of the NRCC, Hudson's job is to raise millions of dollars to fund television ads. Under his leadership, many of these ads have demagogued about the dangers of immigration. Nevertheless, Hudson has secured large checks from numerous corporations that publicly present themselves as champions of a path to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants.

In 2019, for example, Microsoft President Brad Smith published a statement on the company’s website titled, "Standing up for every Dreamer."

Smith wrote that "[w]e’ve told our Microsoft Dreamers that we will stand up for them along with all the nation’s DACA recipients." Smith said that he believes the "only path to stability for Dreamers is a pathway to citizenship." Such action, Smith noted, "can only come from Congress."

In 2021, Smith co-authored a letter with the President of Princeton University, Christopher L. Eisgruber. In the letter, Smith writes that Microsoft employs "more than five dozen DACA recipients who serve in critical roles and make invaluable contributions to our company." Smith writes that Microsoft supports "legislation that would provide permanent protection and a path to citizenship" for Dreamers. Providing a path to citizenship for Dreamers "would be just, humane, and beneficial to the national interest."

Smith, as Microsoft's president, is able to marshall the resources of the company's formidable "legal, policy and influence machine" to achieve Microsoft's goals. But Microsoft's PAC donated $15,000 to the NRCC on November 20, 2023, and $1,000 to Hudson's reelection campaign on December 18, 2023. The money will go to support Hudson and other members of Congress who not only oppose a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers but are now implicating Dreamers and other immigrants in a racist conspiracy theory.

Similarly, on February 5, 2021, AT&T released a corporate statement in support of Dreamers. "As supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), we are pleased to see bipartisan legislation in favor of lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship for our nation’s Dreamers," the company wrote. "This aligns with AT&T’s corporate values and commitment to its employees to stand for equality." AT&T pledged to "continue to advocate for policies that create a permanent legal status for DACA recipients, some of whom we count among our workforce." Since 2023, however, AT&T has donated $60,000 to the NRCC and another $10,000 directly to Hudson's reelection campaign and his leadership committee.

In January 2021, Google released a statement titled, "Our continuing support for Dreamers." The company said that it supported legislation that "protects Dreamers." Google said it believes that "Dreamers and other talented immigrants enrich our communities, contribute to our economy, and exemplify the innovative spirit of America." Since 2023, Google has donated $15,000 to the NRCC, $5,000 to Hudson's leadership PAC, and $1,000 to Hudson.

Microsoft, AT&T, and Google did not respond to a request for comment. Many other companies that have supported a path to citizenship for Dreamers are also financially supporting the NRCC.

Amazon

Over the years, the company and its former CEO Jeff Bezos have signed several letters in support of DACA. Amazon celebrated the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling protecting DACA, posting, “Dreamers are critical to America’s family & economy, & we are grateful for those who've helped us create & innovate.” The company added that it will “continue to push for laws that honor their contributions & allow a path to citizenship.” The company has repeatedly said that it supports granting citizenship to DACA recipients.

Just last year, on DACA’s 11th anniversary, the company posted on X that it “celebrates Dreamers and their invaluable contributions to our customers and the economy at large.” The company said it continues to “push for laws that allow a path to citizenship. Today and every day, we honor and appreciate all that you do.”

Amazon donated $15,000 to the NRCC on March 16, 2023.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a member of the Coalition for the American Dream, a group of businesses that “seek[s] the passage of bipartisan legislation that gives Dreamers a permanent solution.” Through the Coalition, MGM Resorts International signed a letter in 2020 urging Trump to leave DACA in place and a 2022 letter urging Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers. The 2020 letter states that Dreamers are “critical members of our workforce, industries, and communities” and are “critical to our nation’s strength.”

MGM Resorts International donated $15,000 to the NRCC on June 30, 2023.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly’s website claims that it “strongly supports the rights of immigrants, including a pathway to citizenship in the United States.” The company touts that it “proudly employ[s]” Dreamers and “continually advocate[s] for sensible immigration reforms.” Eli Lilly is also a member of the Coalition for the American Dream and signed the coalition's 2022 letter to Congress.

Eli Lilly also donated $15,000 to the NRCC on March 24, 2023.

Intel

On its website, Intel writes that it supports “meaningful immigration reform” that “provide[s] a legislative solution that leads to DACA beneficiaries qualifying as U.S. workers and having a pathway to becoming lawful permanent residents.” The company called on Congress to pass the Dream and Promise Act in 2021 and is a member of the Coalition for the American Dream.

“Dreamers are part of our community and make meaningful contributions to our society and the U.S. economy,” Intel posted in 2022. “It is time to resolve the status of Dreamers, and the10th anniversary of #DACA serves as an important reminder for Congress to act on a permanent legislative solution.” Intel also signed onto a pro-DACA brief submitted earlier this month.

Intel donated $15,000 to the NRCC on February 16, 2023.

Verizon

In 2019, Verizon released a statement supporting protections for Dreamers. “Verizon has long supported comprehensive immigration reform and has repeatedly called on Congress to move quickly to protect the Dreamers,” the statement says.

In 2020, Verizon celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling against terminating the DACA program and said that it “has long stood with Dreamers.” Verizon signed the 2020 letter to Trump and the 2022 letter to Congress by the Coalition for the American Dream. The company also signed onto an amicus brief supporting protections for Dreamers at the beginning of this month.

Verizon donated $15,000 to the NRCC on March 13, 2023.

Ernst & Young

In its 2022 DEI report, accounting and consulting firm EY touted it has “long supported a legislative solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.” The company wrote that in 2021 it “signed a series of letters to the US president and congressional leadership, encouraging legislative action and emphasizing the need for a legislative solution.”

In 2020, after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, EY applauded the decision. “#Dreamers are valued members of the EY family and can now continue to make positive contributions to our organization and nation,” the firm posted on X. “Today’s decision is important, but work remains. Congress must provide permanent protections for Dreamers.”

Previously, in 2017, the company also signed a letter urging lawmakers to pass the Dream Act. “Congressional action and a permanent legislative solution is the only path forward to prevent these devastating consequences. This is urgent, and we only have a few months to act,” the letter read. Most recently, this month, the firm signed onto an amicus brief in support of DACA.

Ernst & Young donated $30,000 to the NRCC on March 24, 2023.

Other companies that have supported a path to citizenship for Dreamers, but have also financially supported the NRCC this election cycle are General Motors ($60,000), Cisco Systems ($15,000), United Airlines ($15,000), Wells Fargo ($15,000), Johnson & Johnson ($15,000), Visa ($15,000), Exelon ($5,000), Target ($5,000), and Best Buy ($5,000).