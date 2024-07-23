Former Sinclair anchor Eugene Ramirez

Eugene Ramirez, the lead anchor of Sinclair's national evening news broadcast, resigned in January over concerns about the accuracy and right-wing bias of the content he was required to present on air, three sources told Popular Information. The sources — one current and two former Sinclair employees — spoke to Popular Information on the condition of anonymity, citing concerns about the potential professional repercussions of speaking out about Sinclair's editorial processes. Ramirez's show, which continues to air with a new host, appears on at least 70 of the hundreds of local television affiliates owned by Sinclair.

One of the primary issues that prompted Ramirez's resignation was the requirement to include at least three stories produced by Sinclair's Rapid Response Team (RRT) on a nightly basis. Sinclair's RRT is a group of four reporters who work out of Sinclair's national headquarters in Maryland. The group's output is prodigious. A Popular Information review found that between January 1 and July 4 this year, the RRT published at least 775 stories.

Most of the RRT's stories are short and aggregate information from other sources. Sinclair publicly claims that the RRT and other components of its national newsgathering operation, known as The National Desk, provide a "comprehensive, commentary-free look of the most impactful news of the day." But a look at the RRT's stories over the course of the year shows that the group frequently produces pieces that have more in common with right-wing agitprop than journalism.

Often, the articles summarize press releases or social media posts from Republican politicians or other right-wing groups. Recent headlines include:

53 parent groups confront Biden education secretary over new Title IX rules: 'Disgraceful' GOP senator says Fetterman proves how 'radical' Dems have become on Israel: 'Nuts' Trump PAC launches new ad hitting Democrats on border: 'Joe Biden does nothing' Biden mocked by US Oil and Gas Association for touting gas price drops: 'You're welcome' Elon Musk rips VP Harris for 'lying' about Trump's abortion stance

Through July 4, 2024, the RRT has produced 147 stories this year that portray Democrats in a negative light and just 7 stories that portray Democrats positively. Over that same time period, the RRT has produced 57 stories that portray Republicans positively and 22 that portray Republicans negatively.

Many of the pieces produced by the RRT that do not explicitly mention Republicans or Democrats (or do so only in passing) still promote a right-wing agenda, highlighting stories that portray immigrants or LGBTQ people negatively.

These are the stories that Ramirez was required to present each night. Sinclair's headquarters sent a list of four stories produced by the RRT to the team that produced the evening news broadcast. At least three had to be read on air. One current employee at Sinclair's headquarters described the RRT team as "the right-wing propaganda arm of the national digital operation."

The RRT is run by Julian Baron, a 2021 graduate of Syracuse University. Despite having little professional experience (and none outside of Sinclair), Baron's title is "Chief of Staff for News." In that role, Baron serves as the right-hand man for Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President for News.

According to a fourth source, who currently works at Sinclair's headquarters, Baron and the RRT are also responsible for creating the "Question of the Day," which around 200 Sinclair affiliates are required to include in their broadcasts. (The questions appear on Sinclair's website without a byline.) Recent questions include:

Are you concerned violent criminals are crossing the border? Do you think former House Speaker Pelosi deserves some of the blame for Jan. 6 riot? Do you think some of President Biden's family members broke the law in their business dealings? Do you think the Veterans Administration should be involved in health care coverage for illegal immigrants? Do you think the FBI is protecting the Biden family?

The reporters on the RRT team who work under Baron are Jackson Walker, Ray Lewis, and Kristina Watrobski. Walker was hired by Sinclair less than two months after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2023. Walker spent his college years writing for The College Fix, a national right-wing student publication. On X, Walker frequently highlights when his stories are circulated by Libs of TikTok, an anti-LGBTQ activist. Walker retweeted a post by Libs of TikTok that highlighted one of his articles and described the LGBTQ community as a "child mutilation cult." Lewis is a 2023 graduate of Rutgers University. Prior to joining Sinclair, he was an intern at the New York Post, a right-wing tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch. Watrobski is a 2020 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and previously worked for a Sinclair affiliate in Albany.

Baron, according to three sources, has the authority to assign and publish RRT articles without any editorial oversight. In addition to appearing on the evening news broadcasts, RRT's articles are automatically syndicated to hundreds of local news outlets, where they are given the imprimatur of mainstream media brands, including NBC, ABC, and CBS. According to two of the sources who spoke to Popular Information, this frequently caused rancor among the news staff of Sinclair affiliates, who were concerned about the posting of biased or inaccurate content on their websites.

Sinclair defended Baron's work but acknowledged that local affiliates have objected to stories produced by the RRT on numerous occasions. "The Rapid Response Team has published several thousand stories," Sinclair spokesperson Jessica Bellucci told Popular Information. "On perhaps one or two dozen occasions we have gotten questions from a station about those stories and had a healthy dialogue – sometimes leading to the stories being changed."

Despite confirming the conflict between the RRT and local affiliates — and other aspects of Popular Information's reporting — Bellucci also told Popular Information that "the statements made in your email are flatly untrue." She suggested that Popular Information may be "misinforming us about having sources" and was only pursuing the story "in pursuit of your sixteenth minute of internet acclaim." Bellucci accused Popular Information of "attacking our reporters for doing their job, reporting on stories that may be unpopular."

The only specific statement Bellucci disputed was the characterization that Baron and the RRT work "outside of the normal editorial process." Bellucci did not dispute that the Baron and the RRT team operate independently. Asked to clarify what other aspects of Popular Information's reporting, if any, are "untrue," Bellucci did not respond.

Don't interrupt them

According to the sources who discussed Sinclair's editorial process on the condition of anonymity, reading stories produced by the RRT was not the only issue that made Ramirez's role in the evening broadcast untenable. Sinclair's national leadership frequently booked guests from far-right groups, including Moms for Liberty and the Heritage Foundation. When Ramirez challenged the dubious claims made by these guests, he was admonished and instructed not to interrupt them. Sinclair's leadership, including Livingston, emphasized that many of Sinclair's affiliates were not in big cities, and the content of the broadcast had to reflect the sensitivities of those viewers. Representatives of progressive groups were almost never booked as guests.

The evening broadcast was also required to include "packages" produced by Sinclair's Washington, D.C., bureau. Some of these packages had a strong right-wing bias or made unsubstantiated claims. Of particular concern were packages by Sinclair National Correspondent Kayla Gaskins. For example, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023, Gaskins produced a piece questioning whether the bank was "too 'woke' to function."

This package featured an interview with Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, who said the bank's downfall was the result of "[n]ot hiring the brightest people but hiring people based on what they look like or where they fall on the social register" and were too busy "playing the woke game" to head off problems. Marcus presented no evidence to support his claims.

The piece also featured Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Congressman James Comer (R-KY) making similarly unsubstantiated claims, clipped from Fox News, blaming the bank's collapse on "woke" politics or DEI initiatives. After featuring on-camera comments by Marcus, DeSantis, and Comer, Gaskin notes in the last five seconds of the piece that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blamed former President Donald Trump's deregulatory policies.

Another piece by Gaskin in April 2023 falsely claimed that "children in Washington state will soon not need their parents' permission to switch genders." But legislation, which became law in July 2023, is limited to homeless youth, and "doesn’t change the state’s medical consent laws." In Washington state, "those under age 18 don’t generally have the right to make medical decisions without parental consent."

The law deals exclusively with parental notification when a young person arrives at a homeless shelter. Previously, the shelter was generally required to notify parents within 72 hours. Under the new law, when a young person is seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care, the shelter has the option of instead contacting "the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible." The purpose of the law is to encourage vulnerable homeless youth, who may be estranged from their parents, to obtain shelter rather than living on the street.

Gaskin's piece uncritically quotes Landon Starbuck, president of the anti-LGBTQ group Freedom Forever, claiming the "state is stepping in and medically kidnapping kids from their parents." This echoed a false claim, circulated by Donald Trump Jr. and others online, that the law allowed "the state to TAKE CHILDREN AWAY FROM PARENTS that do not consent to their child’s gender transition surgeries."