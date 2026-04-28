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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
5h

More trash from trump. He will continue non-stop until he can no longer speak. I hope he does the world a favor and naturally succumbs as soon as possible.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
5h

As with all things Trump - every charge is both confession and projection.

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