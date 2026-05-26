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Lesley's avatar
Lesley
2h

I never want to hear again that we are “a nation of laws.” We’re a nation of flimsy laws, or gentlemen’s agreements, or norms — anything but what I used to believe were “laws”.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

Stake: We're a safe and free gaming experience.

Regulators: You're an illegal online casino. For gambling.

Stake: Po-TAY-to, po-TAH-to.

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