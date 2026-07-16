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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
13h

Has there ever been a time when deregulation helped the people, and not the corporations?

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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
13h

The 'largest fleet of autonomous vehicles" that no one can afford or want.

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