Peter
17h

So, how obvious is it that Citrone was tipped off to the coming bailout? Buying more Argentine bonds in the face of a failing economy obvious. He knew the bailout was coming and cashed in. One more MAGA criminal who needs to face consequences when the Trump Reign of Error comes to an end.

Allison
17h

Doesn't Congress have to approve this? The corruption with Trump and his cronies is just overwhelming.

