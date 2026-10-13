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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
13h

I have to hand it to this administration. I didn't believe they could come up with someone whose qualifications are as questionable as Pete Hegseth's, but they came through in the clutch.

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James Burnham's avatar
James Burnham
13h

More outstanding work, Judd. Thank you.

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