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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
4h

The corruption of this fascist administration has been evident before Trump took office for the second time. He will probably not live long enough to suffer significant consequences. His son in-law is young. I hope to live to see the day of his conviction. I think vengeance is an unworthy cause. In Jared Kushner's case, I am willing to make an exception.

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Eddie's avatar
Eddie
4hEdited

MoreBS from the same monarch that had Jamal Khashoggi murdered for Wash Post investigations of Jared K⁉️ The filthy rich delight in having patriotic commoners fight and die in wars designed to preserve unchecked power. "Traitors" barely hints at their callous depravity.

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