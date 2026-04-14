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Peter's avatar
Peter
8h

This would have been the inevitable outcome for Trump's bullshit lawsuits against ABC and CBS as well had they chosen not to cave to the bully. He is, and always has been, a full of shit bully and he always loses to those who stand up to him...as long as they have the resources to do so. Never forget that he built his whole tacky empire in New York on the backs of contractors and partners that he stiffed who could not afford to fight him.

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pat bahn's avatar
pat bahn
8h

The WSJ should move for sanctions against trump and the lawyer who filed rhis case. It’s clearly an attempted fraud and should lead to the attorney being disbarred and trump paying triple damages to the WSJ

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