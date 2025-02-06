On Monday morning, Musk Watch — the sister publication of Popular Information — broke the news that several associates of Elon Musk received unprecedented access to federal human resources databases containing sensitive personal information for millions of federal employees. Sources at OPM told us that the Musk team running OPM can now extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private data. Internal OPM communications reviewed by Musk Watch confirmed our report.

Musk Watch's reporting was featured in a lengthy segment during the 8 PM hour of MSNBC on Monday.

On Tuesday, Musk Watch's report was cited in a motion for a temporary restraining order, filed as part of a lawsuit by two anonymous OPM employees, seeking to shut down the servers Musk's associates are using to email federal workers and access sensitive government databases.

The federal judge assigned to this case, Randolph D. Moss, is taking it seriously. He has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday at 11 AM. He advised lawyers representing the Trump administration to "be prepared to address Plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order on the merits."