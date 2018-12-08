Vice Chair of Bladen County Board of Elections abruptly resigns

The election scandal engulfing North Carolina's 9th district, where Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes, took an unusual turn on Friday night. Jens Lutz, the Vice Chair of the Bladen County Board of Elections abruptly resigned, WBTV reports.

Why? We don't know for sure but it may be related to his extensive connections to Leslie McCrae Dowless, the convicted felon at the center of the election fraud scandal in the 9th District.

A conservative political action committee called Patriots for Progress is also under investigation for possible election fraud by the State Bureau of Investigation. The group was founded in 2014 by Jeff Smith, who donated office space for McCrae Dowless' work on Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris' campaign in 2018. In 2015, McCrae Dowless was the president of the PAC.

The first donation to Patriots for Progress came from Landon Bordeaux, the current president of the Bladen County GOP. Another early donation came from Politico Management Services LLC.

Lutz signed the articles of organization for Politico Management Services LLC and served as the registered agent. He was also one of two members of the LLC.

The other? Leslie McCrae Dowless.

Lutz, as Vice Chair of the Bladen County Board of Elections, was helping to coordinate the state's investigations into election fraud. But Lutz was business partners with the the central figure in the investigation (McCrae Dowless) and a donor to one of the entities under investigation (Patriots for Progress).

So now, the Bladen County Board of Elections will have to continue its work without its Vice Chair.

Who is the Chair of the Bladen County Board of Elections? Bobby Ludlum, McCrae Dowless' cousin.

This is a special report from Popular Information, a newsletter with original research and fresh insight into the political news that matters most — written by me, Judd Legum.

You can sign up for the free weekly edition at popular.info.

Paid subscribers receive four emails per week. You can support independent, accountability journalism like this for $6 per month or $50 for an entire year.

In return, I'll draw on my extensive background in politics and media to decode the chaos, and deliver perspective and context you won't find anywhere else.

There are no advertisements, no filters, and no B.S. Subscribe now.

Send me feedback at judd@popular.info.