President Trump arrives to speak during an event to unveil the new America.gov website on September 29, 2026. (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Trump unveiled America.gov, a new website he dubbed “the ultimate product.” Trump called America.gov “a restoration of America’s founding promise” and “a reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond.”

Trump’s pitch is that America.gov can be an interface to provide any service from the federal government. “Instead of forcing citizens to search through the endless maze of tens of thousands of terrible government websites and rules and more than 10,000 forms,” Trump said, Americans will visit America.gov.

That is the vision, but currently, America.gov is not integrated with the services of federal agencies. At Tuesday’s event, Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to facilitate integration in the future. Whether and when it will actually function as advertised is an open question.

Right now, America.gov functions as an AI chatbot that bases its answers on official government sources. “Simply ask for what you need and America.gov will provide answers and it will be provided immediately,” Trump said. “Anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly how to use America.gov.”

It was developed with the assistance of Google’s Gemini and SpaceXAI’s Grok, according to Joe Gebbia, the Airbnb co-founder who led development of the site for the Trump administration. (SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, was in attendance at the event.) In 2027, the site will move “from answers to actions,” Gebbia said.

Nevertheless, Trump encouraged Americans to start using America.gov right away. “This took a while to bring it to a point where it’s so good,” Trump said. “America.gov is a declaration to the world that every citizen of our nation will be treated with respect and dignity.”

The functionality of America.gov at launch, however, was awkward for Trump. By providing summaries of official government data and reports, it easily and comprehensively debunks many of the falsehoods that Trump frequently promotes.

For example, on Sunday, Trump repeated his frequent claim that grocery prices have “come way down” from when Biden was in office.

On Tuesday morning, America.gov was definitive: “Official BLS grocery prices (food at home) have not fallen sharply since January 2025.” In fact, prices have gone up. Helpfully, it provided Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data that proved Trump’s claim was not true.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, America.gov refused to answer the question.

In other words, after providing accurate information, the Trump administration made the website much less useful.

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By Tuesday evening, however, America.gov’s chatbot was answering these kinds of questions again.

At an August 10 event with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump claimed that the United States was “requiring 72 jabs for our beautiful, healthy, lovely, delicate little children.”

America.gov made it clear that the U.S. did not require 72 shots. Rather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidance for clinicians. It said CDC materials have described protecting children from 14 diseases before age 2, and that “combination vaccines mean fewer injections than the number of diseases covered.”

At a September 4 event, Trump claimed that “tens of thousands of farms and ranches went bankrupt” during the Biden administration. On Tuesday morning, America.gov made clear that this was false. In fact, there were just 139 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies in 2023.

On September 9, Trump claimed that, as a result of his efforts, Americans now “pay the lowest prices in the entire world for prescription drugs.” America.gov informed users that “[o]fficial U.S. data do not show that Americans pay the lowest prescription-drug prices in the entire world.”

Famously, Trump consistently claims that he “won the presidency three times.” America.gov was having none of it: “Winning twice (2016 and 2024) is not three presidencies.”

Will America.gov continue to tell the truth? Time will tell.