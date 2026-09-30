Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
12m

Reminiscent of when Elon's Grok was "retrained" into MechaHitler. Conservatives are so addicted to their endless lies, it's a wonder they can even communicate at all.

Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7m

"Winning twice is not three presidencies."

TFW when even your own personal AI chatbot is, like, "Look, I don't know what to tell you. The math is what it is."

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture