The thing about low-wage workers is that, unlike the wealthy, they spend much of their available money because they have to, often in their surrounding communities. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. Raising the minimum wage would, by and large, be an economic boon.

The irony of having a leader of our nation that values money above ALL else, and a discussion of our minimum wage that no one could subsit on! This subject always reminds me of Barbara Ehrenreich's book "Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America" written in 1996, published in 2001. A journalist with a PhD in cell biology, she went undercover to work in several minimum wage jobs. I recommend this fascinating read--I never forgot it. The impossibility of surviving on a minumum wage makes it no surprize that Arkansas's governor advocates that young children be allowed to work full-time!

