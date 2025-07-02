Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
11h

Refusal to Release BodyCam Footage = Coverup.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Amy Alexander's avatar
Amy Alexander
11h

He approached the vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana. 1)OMG not marijuana, for crying out loud can we get past this not harmful drug and move on. 2)sounds like he was looking for a reason to engage and I call b/s on whatever the officer says, especially w/o body cam footage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture