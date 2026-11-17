Aaron Reitz addresses The Original Saturday Menudo Club in August 2025. (YouTube)

Over the last week, Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, has sent letters to three U.S. senators suggesting he could criminally prosecute them if they investigate the Trump administration.

Legal experts across the political spectrum have rejected Reitz’s legal argument. But in public comments over the last year, which have not been previously reported, Reitz pledged to use investigations to “destroy” the left, even when he had no legal grounds to bring a case.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was targeted by Reitz after Blumenthal announced an investigation into corporate and individual donors to the White House ballroom. In an October 21 press release, Blumenthal “raised concerns that previously undisclosed donors have benefited from favorable government actions, including regulatory decisions and government contracts.”

In a November 11 letter, Reitz said Blumenthal had “threatened citizens for associating themselves with the President.” He suggested Blumenthal’s actions may “deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights” and directed Blumenthal to “preserve all potentially relevant evidence related to your efforts to suppress associational activities for philanthropic projects throughout the nation’s capital.”

Reitz, who was appointed as U.S. attorney in July and never confirmed by the Senate, sent similar letters to Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). He called his letter to Warren, “My first arrow shot.”

Speech and debate by members of the House and Senate is afforded the highest level of constitutional protection. Even if you accept Reitz’s specious argument that the announced investigations have no legitimate legislative purpose, that doesn’t mean the investigation constitutes a crime. If a Congressional inquiry is “truly intended to harass, that’s a defense to cooperating with the investigation,” Kimberly Hamm, former general counsel to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), explained. But it is “not a basis for a criminal charge.”

Reitz, however, is not concerned about the limits of criminal law. He told the Wall Street Journal he does not need to “wait for them to commit a crime for us to begin investigating.” During recent podcast interviews and public events reviewed by Popular Information, he has repeatedly discussed manipulating the legal processes to inflict pain on Democrats and other political opponents.

In August 2025, Reitz addressed a group of conservatives at Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant in Houston. Reitz, then a candidate for Texas attorney general, pledged to use legal procedures and informal threats to “destroy” the “left,” even when the law did not permit him to actually file suit.

“The left doesn’t care about my opponents, but they are deadly threatened by what’s coming. They know that I’m going to destroy them,” Reitz bragged. “If I can’t sue you, I’m going to investigate you. If I can’t investigate you, I’m going to drag you into so much trouble, you might as well just declare bankruptcy now.”

He described this tactic in more detail on an October 28, 2025, appearance on the “Seeing Red” podcast. “I don’t have a lawsuit ready to go, ready to drop in state and federal court, you know what I can do? I can launch investigations all day long,” Reitz said. “And not only sometimes, I can make targets, legal targets, cry uncle and submit to what the state wants just through a painful investigation.” Reitz described a “tiered system”: “I’m going to sue you. If I can’t sue you, I’m going to investigate you. If I can’t investigate you, I’m going to expose you. I’m going to rally the troops to come against you.”

Similarly, in a September 23, 2025, appearance on The Chris Heasley Show, Reitz promised to combine legal and “political” tactics to go after the left. “I’m not going to work with you. I’m going to make sure that you lose,” Reitz said. “And I’m going to use every single weapon at my disposal as the attorney general of Texas, whether they be constitutional, statutory, administrative, regulatory, or common law, or even just political, to make sure that Texas is not a place where leftism can take root even for a day.”

Reitz previously served as deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In a January 19, 2026, appearance at the Montgomery County Tea Party, Reitz described himself as Paxton’s “offensive coordinator.” According to Reitz, his job was to identify people who were an enemy of “our Christian values” and “hunt you down.” He said that, once he locked in on a target, “if I couldn’t sue you, I’d investigate you into oblivion.”

He said one of the biggest accomplishments of Trump’s first 100 days was “making it intolerable for libs to even be employed at the DOJ.”

Reitz promised that, as Texas attorney general, he would use the full scope of his powers to “utterly destroy every last remnant of leftism” and “liberalism.” He said destroying liberals and allied groups is “all I’ve done for my entire career.” Later in his remarks he said, “it’s either kill or be killed.”

In an interview on KVUE News that aired on March 2, 2026, Reitz said that “the Democratic Party in the year 2026 can rightfully be viewed as enemies of our deeply held constitutional values… I can reasonably conclude that they must be stopped.”

Reitz’s tactics have been amplified by President Trump and his new White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller. Meanwhile, Blumenthal fired back that Reitz’s letter was “the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Admin attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity.”

On Monday, the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Reitz with the State Bar of Texas alleging he may have violated various state bar rules. One rule prohibits prosecutors from “threatening to prosecute a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause.”