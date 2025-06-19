Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate McMullan's avatar
Kate McMullan
5h

This is the clearest explanation I've read on the situation w Iran. Also the most frightening. Let's hope someone can talk Trump down from engaging with Israel on bombing Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
5h

I think what's especially frustrating about this all is that Trump seems determined to heed Israel, a state already possessing oversized influence on American politics, over his own country's intelligence. This is WMDs all over again. Different nation, same pretext.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture