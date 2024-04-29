(Image generated with ChatGPT4)

In 2024, reliable access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury; it is a basic necessity. From job applications to managing personal finances and completing school work, internet access is an essential part of daily life. Without an internet connection, individuals are effectively cut off from basic societal activities.

But the reality is that many people — particularly those living around the poverty line — can not afford internet access. Without internet access, the difficult task of working your way from the American economy's bottom rung becomes virtually impossible.

On November 21, 2021, President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new law included the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provided up to $30 per month to individuals or families with income up to 200% of the federal poverty line to help pay for high-speed internet. (For a family of four, the poverty line is currently $31,200.) On Tribal lands, where internet access is generally more expensive, the ACP offers subsidies up to $75 per month.

The concept started during the Trump administration. The last budget enacted by Trump included $3.2 billion to help families afford internet access. The FCC made the money available as a subsidy to low-income individuals and families through a program known as the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The legislation signed by Biden extended and formalized the program.

It has been a smashing success.

Today, the ACP is "helping 23 million households – 1 in 6 households across America." The program has particularly benefited "rural communities, veterans, and older Americans where the lack of affordable, reliable high-speed internet contributes to significant economic, health and other disparities." According to an FCC survey, two-thirds of beneficiaries "reported they had inconsistent internet service or no internet service at all prior to ACP." These households report using their high-speed internet to "schedule or attend healthcare appointments (72%), apply for jobs or complete work (48%), do schoolwork (75% for ACP subscribers 18-24 years old)."

Tomorrow, the program will abruptly end.

In October 2023, the White House sent a supplemental budget request to Congress, which included $6 billion to extend the program through the end of 2024. There is also a bipartisan bill, the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, which would extend the program with $7 billion in funding. The benefits of the program have shown to be far greater than the costs. An academic study published in February 2024 found that "for every dollar spent on the ACP, the nation’s GDP increases by $3.89."

The program will lapse tomorrow because Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) refuses to bring either the bill (or the supplemental funding request) to a vote. The Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act has 225 co-sponsors which means that, if Johnson held a vote, it would pass.

Ironically, Johnson's own constituents are among those that benefit most from the ACP. Government data shows, that in Lousiana's Fourth Congressional District, which Johnson represents, 90,447 use the ACP to afford internet access. That is one out of every three households in Johnson's district.

The Republican attack on affordable internet

Why will Johnson not even allow a vote to extend the ACP? He is not commenting. But there are hints in the federal budget produced by the Republican Study Committee (RSC). The RSC is the "conservative caucus" of the House GOP, and counts 179 of the 217 Republicans in the House as members. Johnson served as the chair of the RSC in 2019 and 2020. He is currently a member of the group's executive committee.

The RSC's latest budget says it "stands against" the ACP and labels it a "government handout[] that disincentivize[s] prosperity." The RSC claims the program is unnecessary because "80 percent" of beneficiaries had internet access before the program went into effect. For that statistic, the RSC cites a report from a right-wing think tank, the Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC), which opposes the ACP. EPIC, in turn, cites an FCC survey to support its contention that 80% of ACP beneficiaries already had internet access. The survey actually found that "over two-thirds of survey respondents (68%) reported they had inconsistent internet service or no internet service at all prior to ACP."

The same survey found that 77% of beneficiaries "say losing their ACP benefit would disrupt their service." Which is exactly what will happen tomorrow. That isn't mentioned in the RSC budget.

The RSC also falsely claims that funding for the precursor to the ACP, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB), "was signed into law at the end of President Biden’s first year in office." This is false. Former President Trump signed the funding into law in December 2020.

The RSC's position is not popular. A December 2023 poll found that 79% of voters support "continuing the ACP, including 62% of Republicans, 78% of Independents, and 96% of Democrats."

That is not to say that the program could not be improved. An FCC Inspector General memorandum found some evidence that the EBB program was being claimed fraudulently by households in a few school districts in Florida and in other localities scattered around the United States.

Republican hypocrisy on affordable internet

There are currently 11 Republican members of Congress who are both members of the RSC, which opposes extending the ACP, and co-sponsors of the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act. Here is a list, along with the number of their constituents who benefit from the ACP.

Popular Information contacted all of these members and asked why they supported a budget that eliminates the ACP while co-sponsoring legislation extending ACP. We also asked what, if anything, these members were doing to encourage Speaker Johnson to hold a vote on the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act.

In response, a spokesperson from Congressman LaLota's office sent the following statement: "I cosponsored the bipartisan Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act because I strongly support reauthorizing the ACP to support communities and families across Suffolk County. This program plays a critical role in ensuring every American has easy access to affordable internet and keeping all of us connected. It’s incredibly important we act in a bipartisan manner to reauthorize ACP as soon as possible."

A spokesperson from Congressman Bacon's office indicated that they would be unable to respond due to the tornadoes that devastated Nebraska. The other Congressional offices did not respond.