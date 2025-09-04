Popular Information

This is the same Winsome Earle-Sears whose campaign sent out a fundraising email highlighting Virginia as "the former capital of the Confederacy" and opining that "slaves did not die in the fields so that we could call ourselves victims in 2025." Absolutely repulsive stuff.

Thanks, Judd, for reminding us of the importance of the upcoming election in Virginia. Earle-Sears has as reported demonstrated herself to be a bottom feeding MAGAt.

I'm going to send Spanberger another contribution to help counter the lies, and will spread your post far and wide.

