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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
20h

I saw the title of this article and immediately thought, "'A GOP Dirty Tricks Operation, Exposed'? You're going to need to be more specific."

In all seriousness, it's a full-time job tracking all the money behind these candidates and PACs. I am glad that Galindo lost the runoff, but that she made it as far as she did espousing antisemitic tropes *as a Democrat* is obviously concerning. Thanks as always for helping shed light on these matters.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
20h

Judd, We All Thank You!

Fabulous investigative journalism at its best!

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