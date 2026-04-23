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Peter's avatar
Peter
11hEdited

Nothing characterizes the otherwise incompetent Trump regime more than its ability to imply they welcome, solicit, demand and receive bribes with total impunity.

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Susan Guyaux's avatar
Susan Guyaux
11h

How can this open corruption continue day after day? Unchallenged by anyone but Judd! It’s obvious that pay to play happens every moment of every day yet here we are…this lone voice in the wilderness. Where is Fox News who pounded out the “The Biden Crime Family” “news” every day relentlessly. Yet real crime, this continued corruption, continues without even a whimper. Of course the DOJ and FBI will do nothing no matter how bad it gets but is there no other avenue to challenge and stop this?

GET OUT AND VOTE! Our only hope.

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