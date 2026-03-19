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T_Allen's avatar
T_Allen
19h

Trump is not working for the United States.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
19h

If Tulsi is trying to claim that the president assesses imminent threats and not the intelligence community, she might as well not have a job. At that point, you've abdicated your core responsibility with respect to your current role.

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