The much-discussed “red wave” never materialized.
Election night has come and gone, and control of the Senate and House still hangs in the balance.
Trump-backed candidates for Governor crashed and burned in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Voters in Kentucky rejected an amendment to add anti-abortion language to their state constitution.
Your regular Popular Information will return tomorrow. Today, I want to hear from you.
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to participate.
About last night
