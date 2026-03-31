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Robert's avatar
Robert
4h

Dark Money exposed by Judd. We are living in a period of greed that’s not new to Our country but the scope is far greater now. Keep shining the light Judd! Time will tell Money can’t buy me love!

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

“The cavalry is coming to back up the policymakers who stand with the president and will hold accountable the ones who don’t.”

What does this even mean? Is this a threat to Republicans who don't toe the line on AI? It's irksome that Budowich is able to influence elections at all following his involvement in January 6th, but evidently "accountability" is just a theoretical concept, ever-changing, to be defined by the user in the hellscape we call American politics.

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